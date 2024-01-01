Steve Oriola

CEO of Act!

Latest

Marketing

4 Marketing Trends You Should Implement This Year to Drive Growth and Improve Sales

2023 is the year for SMBs to optimize their marketing automation, starting with implementing these four trends.

Marketing

Use These Two Tactics to Make Your Customer Experience Stand Out in 2023

With the start of a new year, SMBs continue to look for ways to stand out over the competition in 2023- — and these two practices can do just that.

Employee Experience & Recruiting

If You Want to Attract and Retain the Best Employees, You Need to Be Using This Tool

CRM solutions can reduce workloads and improve processes to help increase employee satisfaction and entice new talent.

Money & Finance

Why Customer Communication Makes a Difference During Inflation

When raising prices becomes necessary as inflation continues, a business owner's best course is to be direct and honest with customers. Here's why.

