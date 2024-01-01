Steve Oriola
CEO of Act!
4 Marketing Trends You Should Implement This Year to Drive Growth and Improve Sales
2023 is the year for SMBs to optimize their marketing automation, starting with implementing these four trends.
Use These Two Tactics to Make Your Customer Experience Stand Out in 2023
With the start of a new year, SMBs continue to look for ways to stand out over the competition in 2023- — and these two practices can do just that.
If You Want to Attract and Retain the Best Employees, You Need to Be Using This Tool
CRM solutions can reduce workloads and improve processes to help increase employee satisfaction and entice new talent.
Why Customer Communication Makes a Difference During Inflation
When raising prices becomes necessary as inflation continues, a business owner's best course is to be direct and honest with customers. Here's why.