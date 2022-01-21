Signing out of account, Standby...
Chip House
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Chief Marketing Officer at Insightly
Chip House is Insightly's Chief Marketing Officer and is responsible for its marketing strategy, messaging, content, digital marketing and lead generation. He has more than 20 years of experience in senior marketing roles at fast-growth SaaS companies.
It's Time to Focus on This Vital Missing Piece of the Workplace Puzzle
If 2021 was the year to embrace remote working, 2022 is the year to embrace alignment.
