Jason Miller
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of the Strategic Advisor Board
Jason Miller is a seasoned CEO with an overwhelming passion to help other business owners and CEOs succeed. He was nicknamed Jason “The Bull” Miller because he takes no BS and no excuses from the people he serves. He has mentored thousands of people over more than two decades.
Are You Being Too Soft as a Leader? You Might Need to Try a Different Approach
At the core of leadership, we must provide purpose, direction and motivation to our employees — but not everyone is using the right leadership style to offer these things. Here's why you might need to consider a more rigid approach.