Margaret Wise

Margaret Wise

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Chief Growth Officer of ClickDimensions

Margaret Wise has more than 20 years of experience helping companies leverage and attain results from their digital customer-experience platforms. As an early influencer in the CRM space, Wise has a keen understanding of the Microsoft Dynamics ecosystem, marketing technology and strategy.

https://clickdimensions.com/

Follow Margaret Wise on Social

Latest

Marketing

Lessons in Personalization: What Netflix Can Teach Marketing & Sales Teams

Businesses looking for ways to meet buyers where they are can glean three core lessons from the king of personalization: Netflix.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like