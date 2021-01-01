About Shoaib Aslam
Shoaib Aslam is a rags-to-success serial entrepreneur specializing in launching startups and securing funding.
4 Signs That Your Business Idea Might Be Awful
Disruptive business ideas are not the same as fundamentally unsound ideas, but recognizing the difference is up to the individual entrepreneur, not anybody else.
4 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From John Paul DeJoria's Rags-to-Riches Story
Those who have had to claw themselves up from nothing tend to have characteristics that all entrepreneurs should try to emulate.