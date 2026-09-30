3 Ways Founders Can Protect Margins When Growth Slows

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Key Takeaways When growth becomes harder to predict, the answer is not always blunt cost-cutting.

Founders can improve the economics of growth by reducing variation, removing integration friction and turning customer success into a source of recurring value.

When revenue growth becomes harder to predict, cost discipline matters more. But as the founder of ButterflyMX, I’ve learned that the most durable opportunities do not always come from cutting headcount or delaying investments. They often come from reducing the cost and complexity of growth itself.

I see this clearly in proptech, where scaling can involve hardware, software, onsite deployments, integrations and ongoing customer support. But the underlying lesson applies to many businesses: Growth gets expensive when every new customer requires you to reinvent how the company operates.

Here are three ways founders can make growth more repeatable and protect margins in the process.

1. Turn successful pilots into repeatable playbooks

A successful pilot proves that a customer wants what you are selling. It does not prove that you can deliver it profitably at scale.

The problem often becomes visible after the first few wins. Each new customer requires a slightly different onboarding process, configuration, implementation workflow or support model. Individually, those exceptions may seem manageable. Across dozens or hundreds of customers, they create more labor, longer deployments and higher costs.

The lesson I’ve learned is to treat scaling like product development. Examine what worked, identify what truly needs to be customized, and standardize everything else.

Start with the customer profile. Define which types of customers are most likely to see value, what problems they are trying to solve and what conditions make implementation successful. Then build a repeatable sales process around the business case rather than the product alone.

Apply the same discipline to delivery. Standardize configurations, implementation requirements, documentation and handoffs between sales, implementation and customer success. A customer may have unique needs, but the internal process for serving that customer should not be entirely unique.

The goal is not to eliminate flexibility. It is to eliminate unnecessary variation. Every custom workflow and manual handoff adds cost, and those costs compound as the business grows.

2. Remove integration friction before it becomes a scaling tax

The second problem is fragmentation.

Most businesses eventually accumulate technology from different vendors, departments and stages of growth. When those systems cannot communicate easily, every new implementation can create another integration project.

I see this frequently in real estate. A single property might have access control, energy management, maintenance software, sensors, resident applications and other systems operating alongside one another. The same challenge exists in other industries wherever companies rely on a growing collection of specialized technology.

Founders should think about interoperability before fragmentation becomes expensive. That starts with consistent data. Information should use common definitions and structures so it can move between systems without requiring teams to repeatedly clean, translate or reconcile it.

Open interfaces matter, too. Application programming interfaces and other common standards make it easier to connect new systems without rebuilding the technology environment around them.

In real estate, that principle can extend from access control and energy management to in-unit thermostats. The point is not to connect technology simply because it can be connected. It is to make sure adding another system does not create another isolated source of data and another layer of operational work.

This is ultimately a margin issue, not just a technology issue. When integrations are repeatable, implementations require less custom work and customers can expand without forcing the company to solve the same technical problems again.

3. Turn customer success into a revenue engine

Customer success is often viewed primarily as a retention function. I think founders should also ask a different question: What expertise is the company already providing after the sale that customers would value as an ongoing service?

Customer-facing teams have a particularly useful vantage point. They see where customers struggle, which workflows consume the most time and which problems continue after implementation. Those insights can reveal opportunities for new services, product improvements and expansion.

The first step is to identify recurring work that produces a clear customer outcome. Depending on the business, that might include monitoring, optimization, reviews, training or proactive support.

Then make the offering repeatable. Define what customers receive, how frequently the service is delivered and how success will be measured. Avoid vague promises or outcomes you cannot substantiate. Build measurement into the service so customers can evaluate the value themselves.

Customer success teams can also help expansion happen more naturally. When customers have simple ways to understand and communicate the results they are seeing, it becomes easier for them to make the case for expanding the relationship internally.

The broader lesson is that customer success should not only solve problems after the sale. Done thoughtfully, it can help identify what customers value enough to keep buying.

The bottom line

When growth slows, protecting margins does not have to mean indiscriminate cost cutting. One of the most valuable things founders can do is examine the cost of growth itself.

Make successful processes repeatable. Remove technical friction before it multiplies. Look for recurring value in the work your teams are already doing for customers.

The companies that do this well do not simply spend less. They build businesses in which each new customer becomes easier to serve than the last.