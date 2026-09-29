The Skill Behind Every Successful Career Pivot — and How to Build It

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Practice, don’t just read. Certification exams test judgment in realistic scenarios, so work through every practice question you can find and study the ones you get wrong.

Put it on your calendar. “No time” is a decision, not a scheduling problem. Block a specific, recurring time to study; even 20 focused minutes a day adds up

If there’s one thing I know how to do, it’s fail. It took me three tries to pass a career-defining certification, and only then did I understand that failing was part of how I’d learn the right way.

The material for my Certified in Planning and Inventory Management credential was right in front of me. The problem wasn’t effort; it was method. The flashcard-to-recall routine that works for so many people simply wasn’t helping my brain hold on to the information. That set me on a path to relearn how to learn, and what I found has shaped everything since, from earning corporate credentials to building Pocket Prep from scratch.

It comes down to a foundation and three habits: a reason to care, repeated exposure, and application.

Start with the foundation

If you want to pivot your career or reskill fast, the tactics matter less than the base they sit on. For me, two “parent skills” made every new subject easier to pick up: organization and communication.

My guiding question is always the same: what’s the 20% of effort that drives 80% of the results? Organization and communication are that 20%. Get them right first, and everything you learn afterward compounds faster.

Find a reason to care

Most of us were taught to learn the same way. We’re all born unique, then shuffled into classrooms and expected to conform: sit still, be quiet, learn what you’re told. I was one of many undiagnosed ADHD kids who would rather stare out the window or crack jokes than follow along in the textbook.

What was missing was a personal layer, something that made the material click. For me, that turned out to be stories: the “why” behind the facts.

In college, I studied a hypothetical case about a factory worker who finds bugs in a vat of ice cream. He’s told the contamination level is legally acceptable and instructed to keep processing the batch. Decades later, I can still picture his guilt as he imagines kids happily eating that ice cream on a summer day.

I don’t remember most of what I memorized that semester. I remember that. Information sticks when you have a reason to care about it, not just a reason to memorize it.

Learn, forget, learn, remember

My aikido instructor used to say, “Learn, forget, learn, forge, learn, remember.” She was consoling me when I couldn’t recall the next move, but she was also describing how memory works. You learn a concept, forget most of it, then rediscover it in an “oh, yeah” moment. Each return makes it easier to recall the next time.

That idea is why mobile became so central to our learning tools. Before smartphones, studying had to be deliberate: pick up the book, mark the chapter, make the flashcards. Now people study in the margins of their day, waiting in line for coffee, riding the bus, sitting in the school pickup line. Five to ten minutes, maybe seven to ten practice questions at a time.

That’s not a compromise. Short, repeated exposure beats a long cramming session, because forgetting and re-encountering material is how the brain strengthens recall. It’s also what makes a flow state possible when the stakes are high and the clock is running.

Prove it by applying it

Here’s the hard truth: passing an exam or finishing a course proves you consumed the right knowledge. It doesn’t change your title. Applying it does.

Even if you pursued a certification to change your professional identity, your boss and your customers won’t care that you passed. A credential sets you up to become a better professional; it doesn’t make you one. What people notice is what you do with it.

So ask yourself: after I learn this, who will notice a difference in how I work? If the answer is no one, you were consuming, not learning.

Have 20 minutes? Start here.

Carving out 20 minutes a day is already a win. Use it to get curious about career paths and skills you didn’t know would interest you.

Explore before you commit. Don’t enroll in or buy anything yet. Use small pockets of time to explore, not grind.

Don’t enroll in or buy anything yet. Use small pockets of time to explore, not grind. Understand the destination first. Learn what the new role or skill actually requires, and decide whether it’s worth it to you before committing to the process.

Learn what the new role or skill actually requires, and decide whether it’s worth it to you before committing to the process. Check your foundation. Ask honestly whether your organization and communication skills can support learning fast.

Ask honestly whether your organization and communication skills can support learning fast. Protect “sacred time.” Keep one unscheduled block that’s yours no matter what the calendar says. I wake up at 6:30 every day, weekends included (my body can’t tell the difference), to reflect, prioritize, and read, with plenty of coffee.

Then confront the three stories that stall most mid-career pivots:

“I don’t have time.” You have 20 minutes. That’s enough to start.

You have 20 minutes. That’s enough to start. “I don’t know if I can.” That’s what exploring is for. You don’t have to know yet.

That’s what exploring is for. You don’t have to know yet. “I don’t know if it’s worth it.” That’s why you study the destination before committing to the path.

There’s no wrong path. But if you keep telling yourself any of these stories, you’ll prove yourself right.

The real advantage: knowing how you learn

Career pivots used to be a once-a-decade decision. Now they’re a recurring requirement, especially for founders adapting to market shifts every quarter.

The entrepreneurs who move fastest won’t be the ones who know the most. They’ll be the ones who’ve built a system for learning under pressure: a strong foundation of organization and communication, a reason to care about what they’re studying, and the discipline to return to it in short bursts instead of waiting for a free weekend that never comes.

While AI is a factor in this shift, it’s not replacing the need to learn. It’s adding an incredible personalization layer on how to do it, making it easier to find the right pace or entry point into something new. That access won’t stay this cheap or this simple forever – learn how you learn, while the tools to accelerate it still are.