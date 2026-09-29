The Growth Opportunity Most Businesses Are Missing After 5 p.m.

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Key Takeaways 47% of calls to U.S. businesses happen outside traditional business hours. If you’re not there to answer, someone else will be.

Availability = opportunity. By expanding your operating hours, you’re there for leads when it matters and also improving your chances of ranking higher in Google search results and attracting new customers.

To close the availability gap, invest in a 24-hour answering service, spread responsibility across your team with an on-call calendar, and give customers more opportunities to self-serve.

After two decades of working with thousands of businesses, I’ve noticed something that comes up again and again: Companies will spend enormous amounts of money trying to create more demand while overlooking what happens when that demand arrives.

Businesses invest in marketing, hire salespeople, redesign websites and generate more leads. But if a customer calls and no one answers, all of that investment can disappear in a matter of seconds.

To grow your business, you shouldn’t be asking: “How do we attract more customers?” but “Are we currently making the most of every opportunity in front of us?” Before you assume you need more leads, make sure you’re not already losing the ones you’ve paid to generate.

Your leads are ready — are you?

The key to being there and making the most of your leads is to have better availability.

People aren’t only available during traditional 9-to-5 hours, so why are businesses still limiting their availability to them? But being available around the clock isn’t enough. How are you showing up when your leads do reach you?

The easiest way to find your availability gaps and learn how your leads are being treated is to become your own customer. Call your business after hours. Fill out the contact form. Send an email. See how long it takes to get a response. And when you do get a response, how does it make you feel? Then try again from a different device or phone number.

Don’t ask your team whether the experience is good. Experience it yourself.

Availability = opportunity

Expanding your operating hours welcomes opportunities in more ways than one. Yes, you’re there for leads when it matters, but you’re also improving your chances of ranking higher in Google search results and attracting new customers. “Openness” is a key signal that affects the ranking of your business, so if you can communicate with your customers around the clock, your business can stay “open” even when you’re closed.

Additionally, being available 24 hours a day, eliminating wait times and connecting with customers and prospects when it matters can pay off in the form of greater customer satisfaction. Eighty-eight percent of customers say that good customer service makes them more likely to purchase or use a brand again in the future.

The flip side of customer satisfaction is stark: If a customer can’t reach you, you’ll likely lose them for good. Eighty-five percent of callers who don’t reach you won’t call back. With constant availability, you’re securing more business from leads. Without this, they are more likely to call your competitor and go with the business that actually answers.

3 ways to close the availability gap

Being available to customers at any given time can sound like an overwhelming proposition. And it would be overwhelming for one person to do alone. But when that pressure is delegated or outsourced, you can breathe easy knowing that you’re continuing to convert leads around the clock and grow your business.

So what are the best practices?

1. Invest in a 24-hour answering service:

A team of human receptionists fielding your calls and qualifying leads around the clock means no opportunity slips through. Look for a service with strong client reviews and live, trained coverage. The difference between a scripted bot and an actual person shows up fast in conversion rates.

2. Spread responsibility across your team with an on-call calendar:

Often, it’s the owners who carry the burden of answering customer calls around the clock. When you don’t get the required rest, you don’t show up as your best self. With an on-call calendar, you can create a shared responsibility schedule in which no single person is responsible for being available every night. Instead, you rotate the assigned team member depending on the day of the week.

3. Give customers more opportunities to self-serve:

When customers are empowered, you soften the demand on you and your team. More answers available = fewer questions. Better transparency = less uncertainty. Access to an online calendar = more bookings. It’s a win-win, and it helps alleviate some of the demand you might be facing.

View availability as a key growth strategy

Recent AnswerConnect data reveals that 47% of calls to U.S. businesses happen outside traditional business hours. Every one of those calls is a customer already raising their hand. If you’re not there to answer, someone else will be.

So look inward before you look outward. Before you spend another dollar chasing new leads, ask yourself the harder question: If my business could answer every call, would I win more business? For most owners, the honest answer is yes.

Growth isn’t always about doing more. Sometimes it’s about being there when it counts.