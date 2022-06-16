Craig Ceccanti

Craig Ceccanti

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
President and CEO of T-Minus Solutions

Craig Ceccanti is the founder of Pinot’s Palette, sEATz/myEATz and T-Minus Solutions. He is a Houston-based entrepreneur that mentors Rice University business students and is finalizing a book, “A Founders Guide to A Software Startup.”

https://www.tminussolutions.com/

Tech Team

5 Questions to Ask When Hiring a Tech Team

Knowing when the right time is to bring your tech team in-house is tough. Here are five questions to help your decision.

