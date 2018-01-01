Mario Peshev

Mario Peshev

Guest Writer
Founder and WordPress Architect, DevriX
Mario Peshav is the founder and CEO at DevriX. 

15 Traits of Failing Entrepreneurs You Should Avoid
Entrepreneurs

15 Traits of Failing Entrepreneurs You Should Avoid

Success becomes a lot harder if you have these 15 traits
5 min read
How to Start a Technical Start-up Without a Tech Co-Founder?
technical expertise

How to Start a Technical Start-up Without a Tech Co-Founder?

Build use cases. Prepare flow charts and design some scenarios resembling the usage of the product by your prospects
4 min read
Hire A Smart Assistant And Focus Only On Increasing Your Business Value
Business Strategy

Hire A Smart Assistant And Focus Only On Increasing Your Business Value

You should be convinced that the candidate is motivated, hard-working and committed to your business to allocate some of your crucial activities.
7 min read
7 Time Management Strategies for Busy Entrepreneurs
Time Management Tips

7 Time Management Strategies for Busy Entrepreneurs

Managing their time properly is an invaluable skill, and extremely rewarding in the long run.
5 min read
