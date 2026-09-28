Your Expectations Aren’t as Clear as You Think. This 4-Step Method Helps Your Team Deliver What You Actually Need

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Key Takeaways Leaders often mistake their own familiarity with a task for clarity, leaving teams to guess at what success looks like.

Before handing off important work, say the outcome, show what good looks like, check for understanding and recap the agreement in writing.

Most leaders walk away from a conversation believing they handed over a map. Their teams often walk away holding something closer to a postcard: pretty, partial and not nearly enough to get them where they’re supposed to go. That space between what the leader meant and what the team understood is the expectation gap.

When clear to you isn’t clear to them

Expectation gaps hurt results because they hide inside ordinary work. A project is technically finished but misses the real point. A team member waits for approval because they don’t know where their authority begins. A leader says, “I thought that was clear,” while an employee thinks, “Clear to whom?” Nobody is trying to fail. They’re just working from different pictures of success.

As a former teacher, I learned quickly that clarity isn’t saying something once. If I wanted students to write a paragraph, I couldn’t simply say, “Write a good paragraph.” I had to show them what good looked like: a topic sentence, supporting details and a closing sentence, often with an example on the board. Adults are more experienced, but they still need that picture of success. “Take ownership,” “make it polished” and “handle this soon” aren’t directions. They’re fog in business casual.

Expectation gaps usually form because leaders confuse familiarity with clarity. The leader has been thinking about an issue for days or weeks. They know the urgency, the customer pressure, the history, the budget concerns and the unspoken standard in their own head. Then they give the team a three-minute download and assume everyone now sees the same movie. The leader has the director’s cut. The team has the trailer.

Watch for these signs: People bring you work that’s complete but not useful. Employees ask for approval on tiny decisions because they don’t know what they’re allowed to decide. You repeat the same instruction to several people. Several employees make the same mistake. Feedback conversations turn emotional because the employee didn’t know the standard until after they missed it. When you see these patterns, resist the urge to assume you have a people problem. You may have a clarity problem.

Show them what success looks like

Remember show-and-tell from school? My “say, show, check, recap” method works a lot like it. Except this time, you’re the one presenting, and you’re also responsible for making sure your audience understood. Before you hand off important work, walk through four steps:

Say the outcome in plain language. “By Friday, we need a one-page client update that explains the schedule change and prevents confusion about delivery dates.”

“By Friday, we need a one-page client update that explains the schedule change and prevents confusion about delivery dates.” Show what good looks like. “Use the tone from last month’s client newsletter, keep it under 300 words and put the new dates in bold.”

“Use the tone from last month’s client newsletter, keep it under 300 words and put the new dates in bold.” Check for understanding. “Tell me what you see as the goal and your first step.”

“Tell me what you see as the goal and your first step.” Recap in writing. “Here’s what we agreed on, who owns it, the deadline and what needs approval.”

This process may feel slower at first. It isn’t. Rework is slower. Hurt feelings are slower. A frustrated leader rewriting work at 10 p.m. is slower, and nobody needs that.

Before assigning meaningful work, run through this clarity checklist:

What outcome do we need, and why does it matter now?

Who owns the final result?

What does done look like?

What examples or standards should guide the work?

What decisions can the owner make without approval, and what must be escalated?

What constraints matter, such as time, budget, brand, compliance or staffing?

When is the first check-in, and how will feedback be given?

Make alignment visible

Replace “Do you understand?” with questions that make alignment visible. Most people will say yes if the leader seems busy or impatient. Instead, ask: “What are you taking away as the priority?” “What would done look like in your words?” “Where could this get confusing?” “What decisions do you think you can make on your own?” These questions work as a translation check.

Expectation gaps also close faster when leaders separate standards from preferences. A standard is required for success. A preference is how you personally like something done. If the standard is that clients receive timely, accurate information, say so. If your preference is a certain phrase, font or order of bullet points, be honest that it’s a preference. Don’t disguise taste as accountability. That’s how employees start feeling like they’re playing pin-the-tail-on-the-leader’s-mood.

A weekly alignment routine keeps expectations from drifting:

Monday: Name the top three outcomes for the week and connect them to the larger goal. Each employee confirms their priorities, blockers and the decisions they need.

Name the top three outcomes for the week and connect them to the larger goal. Each employee confirms their priorities, blockers and the decisions they need. Wednesday: Hold a brief obstacle check. What has changed? What’s stuck? Where do expectations need to be adjusted?

Hold a brief obstacle check. What has changed? What’s stuck? Where do expectations need to be adjusted? Friday: Review what moved forward, what was missed and what carries into next week.

Clarity makes accountability fair

When something misses the mark, start with curiosity. “Show me how you understood the assignment.” “Where did my direction leave room for confusion?” “What information would have helped?” This doesn’t remove accountability. It makes accountability fair. If the gap was in performance, address it. If the gap was in clarity, fix the system.

Clear expectations give people dignity. They let employees know the target before they’re measured against it. They reduce defensiveness because feedback connects to visible standards instead of mystery rules. And they free leaders from rescuing work they never clearly defined.

The expectation gap isn’t a mysterious culture curse. It’s a fixable leadership habit. Say the outcome. Show the standard. Check the picture. Recap the agreement. Revisit it weekly. That’s how clarity turns into performance instead of wishful thinking in a blazer.