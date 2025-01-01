Ifelade Ayodele
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Ifelade Ayodele is the CEO and Co-Founder of Blaaiz, an early-stage cross-border payments company revolutionising financial transactions for businesses and individuals across Africa, Canada, the USA, and Europe.
Latest
Starting a Business
What Business School Won't Tell You About Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship is often glamorized, but the real journey is far more complex than what business school teaches.