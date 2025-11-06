Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A younger colleague once asked me: “If you had to choose just one trait that makes the difference for fintech founders, what would it be?” My answer was simple: foresight, perhaps better put, a system of foresight.

With years of working across businesses — mostly in financial services, managing teams across continents and even investing in startups during my time as a VC, I’ve learned many leadership lessons. While all (making tough calls, clarity of vision, resilience, etc.) are important, in fintech, foresight stands out.

The stakes are uniquely high when running a fintech. Progress can feel painfully slow in the early days, with months or even years of quiet persistence. This is the silent period — when you’re building systems and processes behind the scenes, far from the public eye, albeit doing whatever is needed to ensure bills get paid and learning as much as possible about your target market without technology.

Then, almost overnight, everything accelerates. Opportunities open up, and growth surges. The leaders who thrive in those moments are the ones who had the foresight to anticipate what was coming.

It’s not about reacting to the present; it’s about preparing for what’s ahead, laying foundations strong enough to handle the pressure of explosive growth when it comes. The real question for any founder is this: How do you stay ready during the silence and hit the ground running when it breaks?

Design for elastic scale, not max scale

The traditional business wisdom of “growing as you go” overlooks a critical reality that disruptive opportunities don’t wait. For a fintech, it’s not enough to be perfectly suited for your current customer base; you must build for at least 3-5x elastic headroom while capping cost to serve so that runway is protected.

Imagine a fintech with 10,000 customers. It runs flawlessly, with negligible to no complaints. The conventional advice is to scale operations gradually. But what happens when the market changes in an instant? What happens if a new government policy suddenly unlocks 10 million users for those ready to serve them?

The cautious planner, with just enough capacity for its current size, is overwhelmed. It loses the opportunity to a smaller player — the “dark horse” that had the foresight to invest in scalable technology and operational capacity from day one. Moments like these don’t reward caution; they reward preparation.

This is the essence of strategic foresight. While gradual growth has its place, a great leader understands that building for a “big bang” moment is not irresponsible; it’s the ultimate form of long-term investment tied to specific signals, policy change, partner distribution and unit economics thresholds.

Treat licenses as real options

With the exception of a few, I’ve yet to see a truly successful fintech that has stayed serving only one region. The very nature of this industry’s agility and scale means that being domiciled in just one place may be a recipe for being left behind. You must be willing to secure licenses well in advance of an expansion opportunity, once there are early signals of TAM validation and payback meets your hurdle.

While the immediate financial reward may not be obvious, the discipline to pursue these approvals early is what sets a great fintech apart. I like to put it this way: If you’re waiting until you need a license before you start working on it, you’re already too late.

In fintech, you can pour months of work and significant salaries into a project with no visible outcome until the very end. This requires a unique kind of leadership that is comfortable and can motivate a team during the silence of long approval cycles, no applause, no quantitative metrics and ambiguity — yet momentum is real if the system is in motion.

Empower your team with a clear vision

As a company scales, the founder cannot be a bottleneck, personally making every decision. This is where a clear vision becomes non-negotiable. It should be so ingrained that every team member can articulate the company’s “why” as if it were second nature.

From the earliest days of running Blaaiz, I made it a point to embed decision-making templates into our culture: “These are the things we do. These are the things we don’t. This is how we measure value.”

When our growth surges, this framework empowers the team to act with confidence. A strong vision allows the company to operate at the speed of its entire team, not just one person.

Embrace the long game

Fintech is built on trust, and trust is built on resilient systems. The temptation for a small company is to cut corners and worry about infrastructure later, but “later” often arrives faster than you expect. It pays to invest in technology and best practices from day one, even if it feels like overkill. Leaders who build strong foundations early are the ones whose companies survive scaling.

The irony of an “overnight success” in fintech (the big partnership, the new license, the product launch) is that the real work has already been done, quietly, over many months of persistence.

It is safe to say that building a fintech company is not for the faint of heart. It requires a tolerance for delayed gratification, a stubborn commitment to foresight and the discipline to invest in structures before you need them.

For any entrepreneur stepping into this space, my advice is simple: Embrace the long game. Foresight, patience and clarity of vision will carry you further than speed or luck ever could.

So start building today for the future you can’t yet see, because when the silence breaks, only foresight will keep you standing.