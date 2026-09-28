I Realized I Was My Own Business’s Biggest Risk. Here’s What It Taught Me.

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Key Takeaways When essential knowledge and decision-making live primarily in the owner’s head, the business develops significant “key-person risk” and struggles when the owner is unavailable.

Scaling past yourself follows a specific sequence: exposure, pattern recognition, insight, then systemized action.

Delegating tasks isn’t the same as transferring the thinking behind them. Handing off work without passing on the pattern recognition and insight that shaped it just creates dependence disguised as delegation.

When the accumulated insight of the owner becomes the shared capability of the organization, the business becomes more scalable, more resilient and ultimately more valuable.

I am risk-averse. I always have been.

That instinct served me well during my career in commercial nuclear operations. It has also helped me avoid catastrophic mistakes in the capital markets as an investment advisor. But over the years, I have come to recognize that too much risk aversion can place a hard ceiling on opportunity. Today, I prefer to be risk-aware and risk-mitigated.

As I periodically assess the risks facing my own businesses, I have come to recognize something ironic: I am the greatest risk to them.

Most business owners take considerable pride in building and running a successful enterprise, and rightfully so. It is no small accomplishment. Yet many of us scarcely dare to take a day off for fear of the backlog awaiting our return. That, my friends, is a job — not a business.

We are told that hiring, delegating and empowering others are the keys to successful growth. But wait, we protest. They don’t know what I know! And therein lies the real problem: How do I transfer what I have learned to others quickly and clearly?

From owner knowledge to organizational knowledge

In my businesses, I remain closely engaged in the daily flow of work. I interact with clients and see the work we perform on their behalf. That exposure produces an enormous amount of raw data in the form of accumulated experiences. Over time, patterns begin to emerge.

One pattern appeared early in my tax practice through a recurring client complaint: “My last guy never returned my calls.”

Hearing that repeatedly caused me to pause and ask: What is to be learned from this?

The resulting insight was simple: I should remain unreasonably accessible to my clients. To put that insight into practice, I give every client my cell phone number. I tell them that my phone protects me while I am sleeping, so they should not be bashful about calling or texting. I will either answer or respond as soon as I reasonably can.

It works. More importantly, it is an insight I can teach to everyone who works with me. This reveals a progression: Exposure prompts pattern recognition. Pattern recognition produces insight. Insight, when captured and shared, becomes systematic action.

That sequence allows a business to scale beyond the knowledge and daily involvement of its owner by creating a system. Ultimately, it is also what allows the owner to become free.

Once you recognize and master this sequence, you must apply it repeatedly to every important decision and activity in the business: client acquisition, onboarding, pitfalls to be avoided, billing and the delivery of finished work. In fact, I have come to realize that the articles I have written for this publication are themselves a collection of insights — and the experiences and patterns that produced them. Look closely at my other articles, and you will see the same progression at work.

Build a system that scales beyond you

Armed with this insight, identify the key actions that keep your business moving and keep you directly involved. Break each one into manageable pieces, then apply the model. Over time, the results will become the foundation for an operating manual, task checklists and a training guide for new employees.

The goal is not to drop new people off the end of the pier and see whether they sink or swim. It is to give them the training, tools and accumulated insight necessary to make sound decisions and perform the work much as you would. You are not simply teaching them what to do. You are helping them understand how to think.

This brings me back to the uncomfortable realization that I am the greatest risk to my businesses. The risk is not that I will make a catastrophic decision. It is that too much of the judgment required to operate the businesses still resides in my head. If I am unavailable, the flow of insight stops. Decisions slow down, questions accumulate, and the business begins waiting for my return.

That is key-person risk in its purest form.

Transfer the thinking, not just the work

The solution is not simply to delegate more tasks. Tasks are only the visible output of a much more valuable process. Behind every good decision is accumulated experience, pattern recognition and insight. If I transfer the task without transferring the thinking that supports it, I have created dependence disguised as delegation.

A more durable business captures both. It documents what must be done, but it also explains what to look for, why it matters and how to respond when circumstances change. The goal is not to create employees who mechanically follow instructions. It is to develop people who can recognize the same patterns, reach sound conclusions and take appropriate action without waiting for the owner’s approval.

This does not happen in a weekend. It requires the owner to pause, observe and translate years of experience into something another person can understand and apply. Every checklist, training guide and operating procedure represents a small transfer of capability from the owner to the organization.

That is how I now think about risk mitigation. The test is not whether the business performs well while I am present. The real test is what happens when I am not.