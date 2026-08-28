I’ve Built Companies in 6 Industries. The Same 5 Patterns Determine Success Every Time.

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Key Takeaways Serial entrepreneurs outperform first-timers not because they diversify but because they develop pattern recognition — the ability to see which principles transfer across industries and which don’t.

The best opportunities rarely come from brainstorming sessions; they come from recurring friction — the customer complaints, manual workarounds, and repeated problems your team has quietly accepted are the clearest signals of where a real market exists.

The more businesses I built, the more I realized that industries change, but the problems that determine success often repeat. Here are five patterns every entrepreneur should learn to recognize.



From the outside, my career may look like I kept changing lanes. I have built and operated businesses in hospitality, real estate, construction, home inspections, healthcare and digital marketing. People sometimes ask how I move between industries that seem so different. The truth is, I don’t begin with the industry. I begin with the problem.



A hotel guest, a homebuyer, an urgent care patient and a small-business owner are not the same customer. But each wants clarity, consistency and confidence. Each wants to know what happens next, whether the company can be trusted and whether the experience will be worth the money.

The greatest advantage of working across industries has not been diversification alone. It has been pattern recognition.



One NBER study of Danish firms found serial entrepreneurs were 39% more productive than novice entrepreneurs. But experience only becomes an advantage when you understand which lessons transfer and which do not.



Look for the emotion beneath the transaction

Customers rarely buy only the product or service listed on the invoice. A hotel guest is not just paying for a room. After a long day of traveling, that guest may be buying rest and reassurance. A patient visiting urgent care wants answers, relief and confidence that someone is paying attention. A homebuyer ordering an inspection wants more than a report. The buyer wants to feel informed before making one of the largest financial decisions of their life.



This is similar to the jobs-to-be-done approach developed by the late Harvard Business School professor Clayton Christensen: Focus on what the customer is really trying to accomplish. In every business, I ask three questions: What is the customer worried about? What would make the experience easier? What must happen for the customer to trust us?



Those questions often teach me more than a traditional competitor analysis.



Transfer principles, not procedures

Hospitality taught me that people remember how a business makes them feel. I carried that lesson into healthcare, but that did not mean turning an urgent care center into a hotel. It meant translating the principle.



In a hotel, a warm welcome, clear directions and quick resolution can reduce stress. In urgent care, those same principles may become a respectful check-in, accurate expectations about wait times and clear communication about the next step.



Franchising taught me another transferable lesson: Systems create consistency, but only when people understand and use them. That principle has helped us grow inspection operations across multiple markets. The procedures are different, but the need for training, accountability and consistent execution is the same.



When you see a successful practice in another industry, don’t copy it word for word. Identify the principle underneath it, then adapt it to your customer, team and operating environment.



Treat repeated friction as market research



Some of my best business opportunities didn’t begin in a brainstorming session. They began with a problem I kept seeing.



While operating local businesses, I watched strong companies lose attention to competitors that were easier to find and better at explaining their value online. That repeated problem eventually helped lead us into digital marketing. A service you struggle to source, a question customers ask every week or a workaround your team has quietly accepted may point to a larger opportunity.



The U.S. Small Business Administration recommends combining market research with competitive analysis to understand demand and identify an advantage. You can start closer to home.



For 30 days, keep a friction log. Record recurring complaints, delays, outside services you repeatedly purchase and manual workarounds. Then ask who else has the same problem, what it costs them and whether they would pay for a better solution.



Seeing a recurring problem doesn’t automatically mean you’ve found a viable business. Because you understand the problem, you may assume others value the solution as much as you do. Before committing significant time or money, talk with potential customers. Test a limited version. Ask customers to pay rather than simply asking whether they like the idea. Set a budget, a deadline and a clear result the test must produce.



Not every frustration deserves a new company. Some are operational problems that should be fixed inside the existing business. The goal is to distinguish between an inconvenience and a market.



Build a leader, not another job

A new opportunity becomes dangerous when it depends on the founder for every decision. Before entering another business or market, I consider who will lead it, what authority that person will have and which measurements will show whether the operation is healthy.



If every customer issue, employee question and financial decision comes back to you, you have not built another business. You have created another job. The common thread across my businesses is not a particular industry. It is solving real problems through service, systems and trust.



Entrepreneurs don’t have to chase every trend. They need to notice recurring patterns, translate lessons carefully, validate demand and develop people who can lead. Once you recognize patterns, new industries become less intimidating. More importantly, you become better at knowing which opportunities deserve a yes — and which require a disciplined no.