Kalpesh Patel
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Crestpoint Companies
With his entrepreneurial spirit, Kal Patel provides vision and strategic direction for several companies he has founded. He has extensive knowledge with startups in real estate and hospitality.
Follow Kalpesh Patel on Social
Latest
5 Ways to Cultivate an Entrepreneurial Mindset
Entrepreneurs have a unique mindset. With the right strategies, habits and tools, you can cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset too.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Ryan McGrath
CEO + President of Asset Living
-
Sharon Harris
CMO of Jellyfish
-
Kedma Ough, MBA
CEO of Target Funding
-
Lauren Hirsch-Williams
Pitch Stylist and Marketing Futurist
-
Juda Honickman
Chief Marketing Officer of Slinger Bag
-
Oleg Krot
Managing Partner at TECHIIA Holding
-
Nika White
President & CEO
-
Randy Frisch
Co-Founder, CMO & President of Uberflip