Going on Vacation? Research Shows It Could Have Surprising Health Benefits.

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Key Takeaways According to a recent report, travel can be a useful mental health tool, not just a luxury.

Recent research increasingly links travel with improved well-being.

Unfamiliar places and foods pull people out of routine; the benefits can outlast the trip.

Don’t skip that trip. New research shows that a vacation is more than just fun; it has unexpected health benefits.

According to a recent report from The Wall Street Journal, going on a trip and getting out of your usual surroundings may be good for your mind, too.

The Journal pointed out that travel demands more than the usual day-to-day routines. At home, much of life runs on autopilot. People wear familiar clothes, take the same route, see the same colleagues and make countless small decisions without much thought.

A new place disrupts that rhythm, forcing a traveler to navigate unfamiliar streets, try different foods, meet new people and figure things out as they go. The extra engagement can build confidence and leave people feeling more energized.

No doctor is likely to prescribe a week in Italy anytime soon. But the evidence that vacations support mental well-being is growing. A recent study published in the Journal of Travel Medicine found that some benefits of travel, including better mood and sleep, can linger after the trip ends. Simply having a trip on the calendar may also improve people’s outlook on their family life, health and finances.

The destination may not be the only thing that matters. A meta-analysis of 55 controlled clinical trials involving more than 4,400 participants found that activities often associated with a good vacation, such as quiet time in nature or more active pursuits such as hiking, can benefit mental health.

The study, published last year in the Journal of Hospitality and Tourism Management, found that the things that make a getaway feel restorative may be doing real work for your well-being.

Post-travel high lasts up to four months

Research by Rory Mulcahy, an associate professor at the University of the Sunshine Coast in Australia, suggests that a trip can create an initial lift in happiness. That boost may, in turn, strengthen psychological resilience, or your ability to cope with stress and adapt when things go wrong.

The vacation glow may fade after you return to regular life, but the resilience people build from travel can stick around. They do not need a complicated, expensive itinerary to see an effect: Mulcahy’s research suggests even one night away from home can help.

An additional study found that travelers scored about 15% higher on a standard measure of well-being after a trip than people who stayed home. Mulcahy’s research suggests that a post-travel high can last for as long as four months.

That could be particularly valuable for someone dealing with major stress, Mulcahy said. A quick getaway could help people worn down by the more ordinary pressures of work and family life. “If you’ve been putting off your next holiday, it’s worth making it a priority even if it’s just one day,” he told the Journal.