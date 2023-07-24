Vanessa Quigley, co-founder of consumer tech company Chatbooks and a mother of seven, wanted to build a workplace where all team members could perform at their best.

Vanessa Quigley, co-founder of Utah-based consumer tech company Chatbooks, saw her team's mental health take a hit during the pandemic. As a mother of seven, she was all too familiar with the particular challenge of adjusting to remote work while raising a family.

So she decided to do something about it — and instated a mandatory paid time off policy.