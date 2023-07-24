Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
Does Mandatory Paid Time Off Actually Make a Difference? A Tech Founder Decided to Find Out. Vanessa Quigley, co-founder of consumer tech company Chatbooks and a mother of seven, wanted to build a workplace where all team members could perform at their best.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • Vanessa Quigley realized her team was burnt-out during the pandemic.
  • Chatbooks implemented a mandatory paid time off policy, totaling five weeks per year.
  • Both employees and the company benefit from the policy and a remote-first approach.

Vanessa Quigley, co-founder of Utah-based consumer tech company Chatbooks, saw her team's mental health take a hit during the pandemic. As a mother of seven, she was all too familiar with the particular challenge of adjusting to remote work while raising a family.

So she decided to do something about it — and instated a mandatory paid time off policy.

