What Founding a Company in a High-Scrutiny Industry Taught Me About Decision-Making

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Key Takeaways Speed matters, but durable decisions prioritize documentation, testing and accountability over short-term convenience.u003cbru003e

The strongest founders stop asking what is merely permitted and start asking what they would confidently defend in public.

Every decision gets tested eventually. Building in a category where regulators, retailers and consumers are all watching just moves up the timeline.

My company has been working with a co-manufacturer for several months when I made the call to end the relationship. The economics were good. The product quality was acceptable. The problem was documentation — specifically, the inability to produce consistent process records when we asked for them. Not because the records didn’t exist, but because the system for generating them was informal enough that what came back varied depending on who pulled it.

That inconsistency at the sourcing level eventually becomes an inconsistency on the shelf. I knew that, so I ended the relationship and spent the next several weeks finding a replacement on a timeline that wasn’t convenient and at a cost that wasn’t budgeted. At the time, it felt like the wrong decision. We were early-stage, capital was constrained, and I’d just added operational friction we couldn’t easily absorb.

What I later understood is that the decision wasn’t really about the co-manufacturer. It was about building the habit of making calls that hold up under examination, before anyone does the examination. That habit is harder to develop than most founders expect, and in a highly-scrutiny industry, the cost of not developing it is steeper than most founders anticipate.

Speed is a virtue. Until it isn’t.

Most founders are trained, by necessity, to decide quickly. Capital is limited. Competitors move. Every week of hesitation is a week someone else is closing the gap. Speed becomes a proxy for good instincts, and for a while, especially in the early stages of a company, that proxy is reasonably accurate.

The problem isn’t speed. The problem is when speed becomes the only lens. A shortcut on testing, a product claim that’s technically defensible but generously worded, a supplier relationship you haven’t fully vetted — none of those feel like significant decisions at the moment. They feel like the kind of pragmatic calls that early-stage founders have to make to stay competitive. And in a forgiving environment, they might be fine.

In a highly-scrutiny industry, they’re not fine. The cost doesn’t appear immediately. It goes quiet for a while and resurfaces later, in a retailer’s due diligence, in a regulator’s inquiry, in a customer complaint that finds an audience. By then, the decision that looked efficient six months ago has become a problem you’re managing under pressure instead of an issue you addressed proactively.

What I had to unlearn was treating speed as a virtue independent of what I was deciding. The better question isn’t ‘how quickly I can make this call?’ It is ‘how well does this decision hold up if someone examines it closely six months from now?’ That’s not a slower way of operating. It’s a more durable one.

Every hard decision I’ve made had a visible cost

I won’t pretend the decisions that held up under scrutiny were free. They weren’t.

Implementing a strict 21+ policy on our Mitragynine products before it was standard in the category meant losing accounts. Not hypothetically — specific accounts, with buyers who didn’t want the added friction and chose competitors who were operating without it. Investing in third-party testing at multiple points in the supply chain before anyone required it meant allocating budget we didn’t have much of toward infrastructure that generated no immediate revenue. Walking away from that co-manufacturer meant weeks of operational disruption at a moment when disruption was expensive.

Each of those decisions felt wrong when I made it. They felt slow and costly and, more than once, like they were putting us at a disadvantage compared to competitors making the opposite call. Some of those competitors did move faster. Some of them won accounts we wanted. I watched that happen and made the tradeoff anyway, because the alternative was building a business that only worked when nobody was looking at it carefully.

What I didn’t fully understand at the time was that each of those decisions was also practice. When every decision could eventually be examined, you learn to rehearse your reasoning long before anyone asks you to defend it.

By the time a retail buyer, a regulator or a journalist asked hard questions, I wasn’t constructing an answer on the spot. I’d already made the decision under the assumption that the question was eventually coming.

Judgment sharpens through repetition, not through revelation

Decision-making under scrutiny is a skill you build the same way you build any other kind of operational capability: incrementally, and mostly in ways nobody’s watching.

Early decisions feel disconnected from each other. You choose a supplier. You decide how to phrase a product claim. You set a policy nobody is requiring you to set yet. None of those choices seems strategic in isolation. But founders who operate this way consistently start to notice something: the framework for making the next decision arrives faster than it did for the last one. Not because the stakes are lower, but because the pattern recognition is sharper.

You stop asking what’s permitted and start asking what’s defensible. You stop looking at what competitors are doing and start asking what you would want on the record if this decision ever needed to be explained out loud.

That shift doesn’t come from a management book or a mentor conversation. It comes from being burned once or twice by a decision that seemed fine until someone asked the follow-up question you weren’t ready for. Each of those moments recalibrates something. The threshold for ‘good enough’ moves. Decisions that would have cleared the bar in year one stop clearing it in year three. That’s not caution. That’s judgment building on itself.

The question that actually holds up

Most founders, myself included in the early years, default to asking: what can I justify if someone challenges this later? It’s a reasonable question. It’s also the wrong one, because it assumes you’ll have time and space to construct a justification after the fact, and in a high-scrutiny environment, you usually won’t.

The question that holds up is different: would I make this same decision if I already knew — not suspected, knew that someone was going to examine it carefully? That question removes the option of betting on scrutiny never arriving. Eventually, someone will examine the decision closely. It forces the decision to be sound on its own terms rather than defensible under favorable conditions.

Founders who internalize that question early don’t necessarily make fewer mistakes. They make different ones. Their errors tend to be honest misjudgments, situations where the information available at the time pointed in the wrong direction rather than shortcuts they knew were risky when they took them. That distinction matters more than it sounds, because the people evaluating your decisions later — retailers, regulators, investors, customers — can usually tell the difference between the two.

The industry teaches you, whether you’re ready or not

Nobody builds their decision-making instincts inside a closely regulated category by design. Most of us end up there because the opportunity was there, not because we were seeking the pressure that came with it.

But if you stay long enough, the environment does something to how you think. It accelerates the development of judgment that founders in more forgiving categories often don’t acquire until much later — if they acquire it at all. The questions get harder faster. The cost of a weak answer arrives sooner. The gap between a decision that holds up and a decision that just looks like it holds up becomes visible before you’ve built too much on top of it.

That is not a comfortable way to operate in year one. It is an extraordinarily useful way to operate by year five. The founders who last in closely watched industries are not always the most talented or the best resourced. They are the ones who let the environment teach them what it was trying to teach them, early enough to do something about it.