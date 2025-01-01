Polina Beletskaya

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Bio

Polina Beletskaya serves as Marketing Director at Sellvia, where she develops and executes promotional strategies for the company's brands. She has also worked as a strategy consultant, helping small business owners successfully market their products online.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Side Hustle

7 Ways Ecommerce Is Helping People Rebuild Their Lives

Ecommerce is more than just a business model. For many, it's about finding stability, freedom and a way to feel in control.

More Authors You Might Like