Ecommerce is more than just a business model. For many, it's about finding stability, freedom and a way to feel in control.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ecommerce entrepreneurship is rarely about getting rich overnight.

Many who try this seek solutions to their everyday problems — high cost of living, burnout from their 9-to-5, family needs or simply more independence. With each passing day, ecommerce is becoming more and more the best solution to overcome these challenges.

Digging deeper, we conducted an email survey asking Sellvia store owners why they decided to start an online business. What really surprised us was the number of people who decided to participate in our study.

Many of these replies were truly heartwarming, touching and in some cases, even eye-opening. This highlights the importance and impact that ecommerce can have on the lives of regular people.

So, here are the seven most common challenges ecommerce helped solve, according to our survey respondents.

1. Finding financial stability

More than 64% of our surveyed respondents claimed that they started their ecommerce business for the simple reason that traditional employment wasn't enough. For some, one paycheck fell short; others were limited by their health, age or they simply didn't have any better options.

Ecommerce offered them something that nothing else could — a way to earn without needing any special skills, experience or big investments.

Many people who responded had similar backgrounds: juggling multiple jobs, living paycheck to paycheck, trapped in an endless cycle. Having the ability to start an online business from the comfort of their own home gave them hope and, more importantly, a feeling of fulfillment and self-empowerment.

For many, it was a reliable path to restoring their financial situation.

2. Finding time for family

About 38% of our surveyed respondents reported that they turned to ecommerce to find more time to spend with their families. Traditional 9-to-5 job schedules practically excluded them from being involved in the lives of their children. This is especially true for single-parent households.

Launching an online store that can be built and managed on your own terms allowed them to finally enjoy time with their families, while having an income source that worked seamlessly in the background.

For many, it was about convenience and about being present. Present for the most important moments that you couldn't experience otherwise.

We heard from happy parents who were able to see those school plays, be home for dinner or care for their family members without worrying about losing income. This feeling of freedom gave them the emotional comfort they had long missed.

3. Leaving unpleasant working environments

Approximately 22% said that starting an ecommerce store helped them escape workplaces where they felt stuck, undervalued and simply unfulfilled. They were tired of low paychecks and the sense of life just passing by them.

In ecommerce, they found that they could make their own choices, become their own boss and finally create something of their own. Some highlighted that their whole mindset changed – they went from fearing Mondays to feeling excited about managing and updating their stores.

4. Turning hobbies into income

Almost 37% indicated that their main motivation was to pursue their passion. Whether it was fashion, sports or gadgets, ecommerce was the best way to monetize what they already loved.

In most cases, they referenced their stores as an "extension of self" — a reflection of their values, beliefs, and ideas.

The personal connection with their hobbies helped them create the best possible experience. That meant better branding, creative advertising, and much more meaningful customer relationships.

5. Getting ready for retirement

For around 20% of respondents, it wasn't at all about building an empire or a full-blown business — it was about having a reliable income later in life. One that was flexible, didn't require much time or huge investments.

Some retirees shared that the rise of inflation, fixed incomes and the desire to stay mentally active pushed them into the world of online businesses. Others said that they did not wish to rely solely on pensions or savings. Ecommerce gave them a way to create a steady and reliable income, all without clocking into a job or having to push themselves physically.

6. Giving back to their communities

Almost 13% stated that ecommerce helped them create a way to support their communities. Some people focused on promoting artists and cultural representation. Others donated portions of their profits to causes they cared about, for example, youth mentorship or educational scholarships.

This idea of a "profit with a purpose" reappeared time and time again. For these ecommerce entrepreneurs, profit alone did not measure success – it was about the impact they could make.

Not only are purpose-driven businesses good for your inner well-being, but they tend to perform well too.

7. Pivoting following career failures

Roughly 19% of survey takers had gone through layoffs, having to retire early, or a declining demand for their profession.

That's why they turned to ecommerce as a way to create their own path to financial stability.

There was a common trend among those in midlife – many spent years pursuing careers that eventually offered no long-term stability or growth. Whether it was due to automation, outsourcing or driven by age, their experience and expertise were no longer valued.

Ecommerce gave them a way to work and earn on their own terms.

The bottom line

What stood out most to us was that our study showed there wasn't a great need for huge profits or online fame. It was the desire for freedom — the freedom to work without burning out, to be close to your loved ones, to have a steady and reliable income and to build a financially secure future on one's own terms.

Ecommerce isn't the magical answer to everything. But it can be one of the most practical, flexible and readily available solutions out there.

And for many, it all started with a single online store.