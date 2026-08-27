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Key Takeaways Mid-year planning gives founders time to adjust the tax-saving moves that April filing cannot fix.

Salary, entity structure and retirement contributions should be planned together with an advisor.

QBI and Augusta Rule savings require legitimate use, defensible pricing and clean documentation.

Most founders treat tax planning as a winter sport. You think about it in December, panic about it in April, and ignore it the rest of the year. That timing is backward. The moves that actually lower your bill have to be made while the year is still open, which means right now, mid-year, is when you have the most leverage.

Here are four of them. Done with intention, they can free up enough cash to cover the trip you keep putting off.

Move 1: Set your salary on purpose

If you pay yourself a salary from your company, that number is not an afterthought. It is a lever, and most owners pull it without knowing what it moves.

It depends on your entity. S-corp shareholders, partnership partners and C-corp shareholders each face a different version of the question. For S-corp owners, it matters most. The higher your salary, the more you can put into a retirement plan, and potentially the more qualified business income deduction you can claim. The flip side: Social Security and Medicare taxes are calculated on that same salary, so every dollar you add costs you there.

Finding the balance between payroll tax on one side and retirement and QBI on the other is a subjective call, not a formula. Get it wrong, and the swing on your bill could be five figures or more.

Move 2: Make sure you haven’t outgrown your structure

The most common sign that you have outgrown your entity is feeling like you’re overpaying. When taxes stop being a line item and start being a genuine strain on cash flow, or on you personally, it is time to look at whether your structure still fits. That is not a failure. It is a normal milestone of a growing business.

Tie the review to change, not the calendar. If revenue and profit have not moved, there is usually no trigger to revisit it. The two things worth watching are a real jump in profitability and the law itself. Washington tends to reshuffle the deck on tax reform every four to eight years, and the last reshuffle was a big one.

Your entity sets the table for everything else: which taxes you owe, which retirement accounts you can open and which deductions you can claim. A C-corp, for example, locks you out of the QBI deduction but opens other doors, like Qualified Small Business Stock, which can shield millions in gain when you sell. In a high-tax state like California, an S-corp or partnership can elect to pay state tax at the entity level and sidestep the federal SALT cap, which still bites high earners even after the recent bump.

You can often switch structures if your situation changes, but it is rarely cheap or simple, so run the scenarios with your tax advisor to see what option works best for you before making a decision.

Move 3: Pick the retirement plan that actually fits

Funding a retirement plan is not only about the future. Every dollar you put into the right one is potentially income the IRS does not touch this year, which is exactly why it belongs on a list of tax moves. The question is which plan fits you, and that comes down to three things: how much profit you are clearing, whether you want access to a Roth, and whether you have employees.

For most founders clearing more than $150,000 in profit, the Solo 401(k) is the better fit. It lets you set aside more and grow part of it tax-free through a Roth. A SEP is simpler but almost always pre-tax, which can get in the way of a backdoor Roth later. Two things can flip the answer. If you run an S-corp, maxing the Solo 401(k) often means paying yourself a bigger salary that eats into your tax savings. And the day you hire a full-time employee who is not your spouse, the Solo 401(k) is off the table. Whatever you land on, pick it by working backward from a real retirement number, not by default.

Move 4: Claim the deductions sitting in front of you

Two deductions get left on the table more than any others: QBI optimization and the home-office + Augusta Rule combination.

On QBI, any S-corp or partnership owner who isn’t incorporating it into their planning is probably leaving money on the table. It starts with whether your structure even fits the deduction. Take a physician with a private practice plus a side business that throws off extra cash. Whether those belong under one entity or two changes your eligibility, because the practice is a specified service business and the side business may not be. From there, it comes back to the salary number: optimizing for the largest deduction while weighing the cost. Nothing here is free.

The Augusta Rule lets you rent your home to your business for up to 14 days a year, tax-free. It only works if there is a legitimate business use, like an owner who hosts real company events at home, and it lives or dies on documentation and a defensible fair market rate. If you cannot support the number, do not bother.

The timing is the whole point

None of these are tricks. They are decisions with deadlines, and most have to be made before Dec. 31 or they are gone for the year. The reason to act now is simple: you have enough of the year behind you to see where you are landing, and enough ahead of you to act on it.

Run the four moves with your advisor this summer. The cash you free up has to go somewhere. It might as well be the trip.