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Key Takeaways Surprise tax bills usually reflect a breakdown in planning, communication or systems.

Accurate projections require both proactive CPA guidance and reliable financial data.

Tax savings come from year-round planning, not return preparation alone.

Most business owners expect tax season to be expensive. What they shouldn’t expect is to be surprised by the number. A surprise tax bill isn’t really a tax problem — it’s a sign something stopped working during the year: your CPA relationship, your financial systems, or both. Where it broke down tells you what to fix.

In working with hundreds of business owners, I’ve seen surprise tax bills trace back to one of four specific failure modes. They form a ladder. You can’t act on the problem until you’ve correctly identified which rung you’re on — and most owners misdiagnose, because the symptom in April looks the same regardless of cause.

Level 1: Your CPA only shows up once a year.

This is the most common one and the easiest to diagnose. You hear from your CPA when documents are due. No quarterly estimates, no mid-year check-ins, no conversations about whether anything has changed. The return is accurate, but accuracy isn’t guidance — it’s tax work after the year is closed.

If you don’t make estimated payments throughout the year and only see a number in April, you are guaranteed to be surprised. There is no other possible outcome. The first move out of Level 1 isn’t to switch CPAs right away — it’s to recognize what you actually have: a tax preparer, not a tax advisor.

Level 2: Your CPA gives you quarterly estimates — but they’re safe harbor, not projection-based

Safe harbor isn’t wrong. For most of the year, it’s actually the right tool. Numbers aren’t finalized, the year isn’t fully visible, and paying enough to clear the federal underpayment threshold (100% or 110% of last year’s tax, depending on income) keeps you out of trouble while you focus on running the business.

The problem is treating safe harbor as a year-round answer. Three situations break it.

First, the rules sometimes don’t allow it. For 2026 in California, taxpayers with AGI of $1 million or more can’t use the prior-year safe harbor at all; they’re required to pay 90% of the current-year tax. If your CPA is still sending vouchers based on last year, you’re accruing a penalty before you even open the return.

Second, your situation may have materially changed — a deal closed, an equity event hit, the business doubled. Safe harbor is calibrated to a year that no longer exists.

Third, by Q4, your numbers are largely set, and that’s the moment a real projection becomes both possible and necessary. You want to know where you land before December 31, with time to act on it.

The tradeoff: projection-based estimates cost more. They’re scenario modeling, and any firm that can do them well will charge for the work. That’s a real cost to weigh, not a free upgrade.

Level 3: Your CPA can do projections — but your systems can’t feed them

Here the failure shifts to your side. The CPA is willing and capable. They’ve asked for current P&Ls, owner draws, equipment purchases, processor reconciliations, payroll visibility. You haven’t built the operational habit to deliver any of it on a quarterly cadence. So the projection happens too late, on stale data or not at all — and the relationship drifts back to Level 2 by default.

If this is you, the fix is operational, not advisory. Close your books monthly. Reconcile processor revenue. Separate personal and business spending. Clean books in real time aren’t a bookkeeping virtue; they’re what gives your tax advisor something to actually work with.

Level 4: You and your CPA never optimize the year while it’s still happening

This is the most expensive failure mode because it doesn’t feel like a failure. The estimates are accurate. The return is accurate. The bill matches the projection. You still feel like you overpaid — because nobody made structural moves during the year to lower the number.

Entity selection. Reasonable compensation calibration. Retirement plan design — SEP, Solo 401(k), cash balance. Bonus depreciation timing. The Augusta rule. Section 199A optimization. State pass-through entity tax workarounds. These aren’t tricks — they’re decisions with deadlines, and most have to be made before December 31, or they’re gone for the year.

If your CPA has never proactively raised any of these with you, you don’t have a tax strategist. You have an accurate reporter of consequences you didn’t influence.

The honest tradeoff

Moving up the ladder isn’t free. A CPA who runs quarterly projections, models scenarios and proactively flags planning moves costs more than one who just files the return. So does the bookkeeping infrastructure underneath them, and so does the time you’ll spend keeping your end of it tight.

That’s a call only you can make: are you comfortable with less organization and the mistakes that come with it, or are you ready to invest in a data-driven approach and higher-end service?

There are real businesses for which Level 1 or 2 is the right level. The mistake is being on a lower rung by accident — paying for “tax planning” while getting tax preparation, or expecting strategy from a CPA you never asked to provide it.

The good news: now is the right time to ask the question. Q2 is when you have enough of the year behind you to see how it’s tracking, and enough still ahead of you to act on it. Whether that means tightening your books, demanding more from your current CPA, or switching to one who works the way you need, the moves you make in the next few months are the ones that change the bill you see next April.