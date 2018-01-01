George Deeb is the managing partner at Chicago-based Red Rocket Ventures, a startup consulting, financial advisory and executive staffing firm, and author of 101 Startup Lessons -- An Entrepreneur's Handbook. Red Rocket is also a founding member of Ensemble, an all-star powered 'Digital Services Suite.'
Hiring
The Risks of Candidates Climbing Back Down the Corporate Ladder
Should you hire people into more junior roles than their last role? You can, but here are the potential pitfalls to consider.
Starting a Business
Want Startup Success? Keep It Simple, Stupid!
Don't try to be all things to all people--focus on that one thing your business can be doing that is better than everyone else.
Growth Hacking
Want Your Business to Grow? Complete One Material Action Per Day!
Making sure you invest your work time wisely can make the difference between rapid growth and flaming out.
Hiring
We Acquired a Company With Remote Employees. Here's What We Learned.
When you lose the central office mindset, it literally opens up a world of talent options for you.
Consultants and Advisors
Where to Find Genuine Experts When You Need Consultants for Your Business
Finding the best talent to help your business is often as challenging as the problem you are trying to solve.
Sales
Sales Enablement Tools Are the Keys to Making More Money
Technology has made it easier than ever to optimize the performance of your sales team to drive revenues faster.
Entrepreneurs
How to Find the Holy Grail of Product-Market Fit
Even if you have the greatest product in the world, if it doesn't sell or scale, it is worthless.
Trade Shows
5 Cheapest-to-Most-Expensive Options for Marketing at Trade Shows
Trade shows are an important component of B2B marketing because they fit almost every budget.
Marketing Strategies
5 Essential Media Buys for First-Time Marketers
To start finding new customers, quickly center your first media campaign on these must-haves.
Marketing
Here's How to Calculate What's Working When You're Marketing on Lots of Channels
Determining which channel moved the customer to purchase is tricky when your marketing runs the gamut from Facebook ads to direct mail.
Hiring
The Case for Your Startup Hiring Former CEOs
Put your ego and fear aside. Former CEOs can be great additions to your team.
Hiring
The Pros and Cons of Hiring a Clone of Yourself
A healthy sense of your own strengths and weaknesses cautions against hiring your own Mini-Me.
Business Meetings
Too Many Meetings Suffocate Productivity and Morale
If you are spending more than 20% of your time in meetings, you not working fast enough and upsetting employees
Entrepreneur Ecosystems
How to Build a Startup Ecosystem
If you're the only startup in town, it's going to be tougher than if you're launching in a healthy startup ecosystem.
Listening
In Sales, Silence Is Golden
The magic to selling is learning your client's actual pain points. You do that by listening more than you talk.