Guest Writer
Managing Partner at Red Rocket Ventures

George Deeb is the managing partner at Chicago-based Red Rocket Ventures, a startup consulting, financial advisory and executive staffing firm, and author of 101 Startup Lessons -- An Entrepreneur's Handbook. Red Rocket is also a founding member of Ensemble, an all-star powered 'Digital Services Suite.'

More From George Deeb

The Risks of Candidates Climbing Back Down the Corporate Ladder
Hiring

Should you hire people into more junior roles than their last role? You can, but here are the potential pitfalls to consider.
6 min read
Want Startup Success? Keep It Simple, Stupid!
Starting a Business

Don't try to be all things to all people--focus on that one thing your business can be doing that is better than everyone else.
5 min read
Want Your Business to Grow? Complete One Material Action Per Day!
Growth Hacking

Making sure you invest your work time wisely can make the difference between rapid growth and flaming out.
6 min read
We Acquired a Company With Remote Employees. Here's What We Learned.
Hiring

When you lose the central office mindset, it literally opens up a world of talent options for you.
7 min read
Where to Find Genuine Experts When You Need Consultants for Your Business
Consultants and Advisors

Finding the best talent to help your business is often as challenging as the problem you are trying to solve.
7 min read
Sales Enablement Tools Are the Keys to Making More Money
Sales

Technology has made it easier than ever to optimize the performance of your sales team to drive revenues faster.
6 min read
How to Find the Holy Grail of Product-Market Fit
Entrepreneurs

Even if you have the greatest product in the world, if it doesn't sell or scale, it is worthless.
9 min read
5 Cheapest-to-Most-Expensive Options for Marketing at Trade Shows
Trade Shows

Trade shows are an important component of B2B marketing because they fit almost every budget.
5 min read
5 Essential Media Buys for First-Time Marketers
Marketing Strategies

To start finding new customers, quickly center your first media campaign on these must-haves.
5 min read
Here's How to Calculate What's Working When You're Marketing on Lots of Channels
Marketing

Determining which channel moved the customer to purchase is tricky when your marketing runs the gamut from Facebook ads to direct mail.
6 min read
The Case for Your Startup Hiring Former CEOs
Hiring

Put your ego and fear aside. Former CEOs can be great additions to your team.
5 min read
The Pros and Cons of Hiring a Clone of Yourself
Hiring

A healthy sense of your own strengths and weaknesses cautions against hiring your own Mini-Me.
6 min read
Too Many Meetings Suffocate Productivity and Morale
Business Meetings

If you are spending more than 20% of your time in meetings, you not working fast enough and upsetting employees
6 min read
How to Build a Startup Ecosystem
Entrepreneur Ecosystems

If you're the only startup in town, it's going to be tougher than if you're launching in a healthy startup ecosystem.
9 min read
In Sales, Silence Is Golden
Listening

The magic to selling is learning your client's actual pain points. You do that by listening more than you talk.
5 min read
