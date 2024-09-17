Selecting a co-founder for a startup is quite similar to choosing a life partner. It's a long-term commitment, and it's crucial to make the right choice to avoid driving each other crazy.

Picking your co-founders and other key partners could be one of the most important decisions an entrepreneur makes. Many founders simply look for a complementary skillset to round out the management team's needs, but getting this decision right is so much more than that.

Startups are hard enough to build as they are, yet having to add the burden of making the wrong personnel decisions can really set your business and peace of mind into a tailspin. This article will help you get it right to give your business the highest odds of success.

What is a co-founder?