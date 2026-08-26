I’ve Launched 22 Companies. 5 Moves Separate Founders Who Scale From Ones Who Fail

In the early days of building a company, being at the center of everything feels like the job. You make the calls, you solve the problems and you create the relationships. That level of involvement often drives the early wins, which is exactly what makes it so hard to give up. But after launching more than 22 companies through DRC Ventures, I have learned that the same instinct that gets a business off the ground can quietly become the thing that caps its growth.

The hardest transition any founder makes is the shift from being the person who does everything to the person who builds the systems and people that do it better. It means trading control for trust and shifting your energy from operating to developing. Here are five moves you can make to build organizations designed to outlast your involvement in them.

1. Replace control with trust

Many entrepreneurs equate involvement with value. If we’re in every meeting and copied on every email, we feel essential. But the leader who stays involved in every decision eventually becomes the ceiling the company keeps hitting.

Learning to delegate was one of the most difficult lessons of my career, and it taught me something I have never forgotten: Trust is what empowers people to take real ownership. The most challenging part of moving from founder to CEO was letting go of direct control. My hands-on involvement in daily operations was, at a certain point, the very thing limiting how far we could scale. Growth required me to step back into strategic leadership and let the people around me step forward.

Trust is not an intangible gesture. It’s a structural decision, and the data backs it up. When Gallup studied CEOs of the fastest-growing private companies, it found that those with strong delegator talent generated 33% more revenue than those with limited delegation instincts, yet three-quarters of the entrepreneurs Gallup surveyed had limited-to-low delegator talent. The instinct to hold on is common. Learning to let go is what separates the companies that scale from the ones that stall. When you give capable people genuine ownership, you strengthen the whole organization and free it to grow beyond what any one person could carry.

2. Develop leaders at every level

Strong organizations build future leaders instead of assembling followers. That distinction shapes everything about how a company holds up under pressure and over time. The people you develop into leaders become the multipliers of everything you are trying to build, with managers alone accounting for 70% of the variance in their teams’ engagement. Who you raise up as a leader shapes the experience of everyone who works under them.

Mentorship is how I try to make that real. To me, the primary goal of any mentorship program is growth, both for the individual and for the company as a whole. The focus is on building people up and giving them the tools, perspective and confidence to step into their potential. The clearest sign that it’s working has been watching mentees come back later as mentors themselves. That tells me we’re doing more than developing talent; we’re creating a cycle of people who give back.

How you pair people matters as well. The best mentoring relationships balance alignment and diversity, matching shared values with different perspectives so the relationship can challenge and support at the same time. Done well, this kind of development breaks down silos, smooths out communication gaps and eases the isolation that can creep into fast-paced workplaces.

3. Avoid becoming the bottleneck

A lot of what looks like a growth problem is really a decision problem. When decisions about ownership and accountability get delayed, they pile up into what I think of as “decision debt,” and that debt compounds. Unclear ownership and too much founder involvement create friction that shows up everywhere: slower execution, repeated conversations and a team that waits on you before moving.

The way out is clarity. When responsibilities are clearly defined and accountability lies with specific people rather than routing back through you, execution improves and the bottlenecks start to disappear. Every decision you empower someone else to make is time you get back for the strategic work only you can do. The goal is to stop solving the same problems over and over and start building toward what’s next.

4. Make resilience part of your culture

No matter how strong your systems are, setbacks are inevitable. What separates durable companies from fragile ones is how they respond, and that response is shaped long before the hard moment arrives.

As a leader, your composure sets the emotional temperature for everyone around you. During periods of uncertainty, your team takes its cues from your confidence and steadiness. When you build a culture around adaptability rather than perfection, people stop fearing problems and start solving them. Those organizations recover faster and perform better over time, because resilience is baked into how they work instead of being summoned only in a crisis.

Resilience, like trust and accountability, is a system built on purpose. It’s one more thing that should live in the culture as opposed to in the founder who created that culture.

5. Build something that outlasts you

Leadership is not measured by how indispensable you make yourself. If anything, the opposite is true. The strongest organizations I’ve been part of are rooted in trust, clear accountability and a genuine commitment to developing other leaders.

Businesses that endure are those that empower people and build systems capable of outgrowing any single individual. The decisions you made while you were in the room don’t form your legacy — it’s the people, the culture and the structures you leave behind that keep making good decisions once you’re not there.