What Growing Businesses Should Expect From an HR and Payroll Provider

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Listen to this post

Key Takeaways Evaluate AI based on operational impact, not on the sheer number of capabilities they advertise. The real value of AI is expanding the capacity of lean teams.

Prioritize providers that combine technology with human expertise. Providers are increasingly introducing managed payroll services, HR advisory offerings and support models that supplement teams rather than replace them.

Choose a provider built for where the business is headed. Leaders should evaluate providers through the lens of future needs rather than current headcount.

For years, choosing an HR and payroll system was largely a technology decision. Small businesses compared features, evaluated price points and selected the platform that automated the greatest number of administrative tasks at the lowest cost.

With the ubiquity of artificial intelligence, that process is changing. AI has rapidly become a standard feature across the human capital management (HCM) market, making it harder for business leaders to distinguish between meaningful innovation and marketing noise.

At the same time, workforce regulations continue to evolve, employees increasingly expect workplace technology to be as intuitive and responsive as the apps they use in their personal lives, and many businesses with fewer than 75 employees (also known as hyper SMBs) still operate without dedicated HR teams or payroll specialists. The founder, office manager, controller or operations leader is often responsible for keeping everything running.

As a result, business leaders are asking different questions when evaluating HR and payroll providers. The conversation is shifting beyond software functionality alone and toward a broader set of considerations: How will this technology help my business scale? Who will help us navigate change as we grow? Will this platform still meet our needs three years from now?

Those questions matter because growth has a way of exposing weaknesses in people processes long before leaders expect it.

A business with 25 employees can often manage payroll, compliance and scheduling through a combination of basic systems, institutional knowledge and sheer determination. By the time that same business reaches 75 employees, perhaps across multiple locations or states, managing people becomes significantly more complex. What once felt manageable can quickly become a drain on leadership time as payroll rules multiply, reporting requirements expand and employees expect faster, more seamless workplace experiences.

Increasingly, businesses aren’t simply buying software. They’re looking for confidence that payroll will run accurately, compliance obligations will be met, and employees will get the support they need as the business evolves. The providers best positioned to deliver that confidence to their customers and prospects are the ones increasingly combining intelligent technology, flexible services, and human expertise in a single offering.

Evaluate AI based on operational impact

Small business leaders are seeing HR and payroll technology companies tout AI use cases, but business leaders should resist evaluating providers based on the sheer number of capabilities they advertise.

The real value of AI is expanding the capacity of lean teams. In many growing businesses, a relatively small group of people is responsible for payroll, compliance, hiring, employee questions, scheduling and reporting while simultaneously keeping day-to-day operations running. Technology that automates routine tasks, provides employees with immediate answers and surfaces issues before they become larger problems allows those teams to spend less time on administration and more time moving the business forward.

Recent UKG research found that 84% of employees would welcome AI tools that automate workplace processes, while 79% believe AI could free up time to focus on more important or rewarding work. Those findings reinforce an important point: Employees are increasingly open to AI when it removes administrative friction and improves their day-to-day experience. The most valuable applications are rarely the ones that generate the most excitement during a product demonstration.

Prioritize providers that combine technology with human expertise

Technology failures rarely happen because the software doesn’t work. More often, organizations encounter situations that require expertise they simply don’t have in-house.

Consider a company expanding into another state for the first time. New payroll tax requirements emerge immediately, leave policies may need to be updated, and reporting obligations change. Questions that once required an occasional Google search suddenly demand real expertise, yet few growing businesses are in a position to hire dedicated specialists every time a new challenge emerges.

This is one reason the HR and payroll technology market is changing so quickly. Software providers are increasingly introducing managed payroll services, HR advisory offerings and higher-touch support models designed to supplement internal teams rather than replace them entirely. Across the industry, the distinction between software company and service provider is becoming less clear as businesses seek both technology and expertise from a single partner.

Some business leaders do not want to hand over complete control of HR through a traditional outsourcing model. They do, however, want confidence that someone with deep expertise is available when regulations change, payroll exceptions occur or new workforce challenges emerge. Access to experienced payroll and HR professionals through partnerships with their HCM and payroll providers can help leaders navigate change while allowing internal teams to stay focused on running the business.

Choose a provider built for where the business is headed

Growth rarely follows a predictable path, and the systems supporting the business need to evolve just as quickly as milestones that signal business success introduce new operational demands. Expanding geographically, adding managers or increasing hiring volume can quickly expose gaps in existing processes and place new expectations on the technology supporting the workforce.

Many companies don’t realize they’ve outgrown their systems until workarounds become part of everyday operations. Managers begin maintaining their own spreadsheets because they no longer trust existing reports. Payroll teams track information outside the system, and important knowledge lives in inboxes or individual employees’ heads instead of a single source of truth. While these workarounds may solve immediate problems, they often create duplicate work, inconsistent processes and greater operational risk over time.

Leaders should evaluate providers through the lens of future needs rather than current headcount. A system that meets today’s requirements but cannot accommodate the needs that show up as a company scales can quickly become a constraint on future growth, and changing HR and payroll providers is disruptive, particularly for organizations with limited administrative resources. Choosing a partner capable of evolving alongside the business creates continuity and allows leaders to focus on serving new and existing customers, supporting current and future employees and pursuing growth rather than rebuilding foundational processes every few years.

Selecting an HR and payroll provider has become less about purchasing software and more about working with a partner that can support the next stage of the business. The business leaders who choose the right technology partner are often the ones best positioned to keep their focus where it belongs: serving customers, supporting employees and continuing to grow.