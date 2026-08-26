This Is the ‘Absolutely Crucial’ Way to Land a Job You ‘Really Want,’ According to Recruiters

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Key Takeaways AI-generated applications make it harder for recruiters to identify the strongest candidates.

Recruiters are getting better at spotting AI resumes, noticing elements like generic phrasing.

Employers want proof of results, not just polished descriptions of skills and experiences.

Recruiters now face an unusual dilemma: Every resume is flawless. AI makes it easier than ever to submit a picture-perfect resume and cover letter, flooding companies with materials that look the same.

According to a new Bloomberg report, recruiters are adjusting their strategy in response to the new normal created by AI. They are leaning on live tests, networking and recommendations to find the right candidates for a position.

“Networking has always been important. It’s now absolutely crucial,” Zoe McLoughlin, executive director at London Business School’s career center, told Bloomberg. “If it’s a job you really want, at least one person at the company needs to know your name before you apply.”

Job-seekers are nervous about what AI’s rapid rise could mean for their careers. Some worry the technology will eliminate positions, while others notice employers increasingly using it to screen and process applications.

Candidates are responding by turning to AI themselves. Many tap into it to apply to large numbers of jobs, tailor their experience to specific postings and draft what they hope will be a standout resume.

That is especially common among people pursuing entry-level finance roles. About 84% of those candidates use AI tools to prepare job applications or interview responses, according to AmplifyME, a London-based startup that offers simulations and training for graduate students aiming to enter the financial industry.

Giveaways that applications were generated with AI

Using AI carries risks for both sides. Applicants may worry that a recruiter will spot AI-generated language and dismiss their application. Meanwhile, employers face the difficult task of figuring out which polished candidates actually have the skills to succeed on the job.

Recruiters say AI-polished resumes are recognizable, even when applicants try to make them sound personal.

Rebecca Siciliano, managing director at global staffing agency Tiger Recruitment, told Bloomberg that she looks for clues such as American spellings, bolded keywords and stock phrases including “proven track record” and “trusted right hand.”

“There’s often a heavy reliance on descriptive language rather than concrete, quantifiable achievements, and formatting can feel oddly uniform across candidates,” Siciliano told the outlet. “We look for evidence of what someone has actually delivered.”

She added that more employers are placing greater emphasis on professional networks and live, timed assessments.

That shift is also driving companies to assessment providers such as AmplifyME, which also helps employers sort through large applicant pools. The company says it is receiving more requests than ever from employers for its evaluation services.

“It’s almost impossible to identify the signal from the noise,” Anthony Cheung, AmplifyME’s chief content and culture officer, told Bloomberg. “That’s creating demand for more performance-based assessment, where employers can observe what someone can actually do rather than relying solely on a CV or application.”