AI Is Taking Over This Crucial Part of the Recruiting Process: ‘It Was Very Realistic.’

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Key Takeaways AI is moving beyond sorting through resumes and extending its reach to early-stage job interviews.

Employers aren’t touting the use of AI systems in hiring, partly because of debate around AI.

Some companies are turning to AI to help handle a flood of applications; crypto platform Coinbase, for example, receives 1.5 million job applications per year.

Bijo Thomas was expecting a human being to interview him for a job as a senior AI solutions architect role at talent acquisition brand Experis. When he opened up his laptop for an interview, he instead came face-to-face with an AI avatar named Sophie.

Thomas recently told Business Insider about the experience. He said that Sophie looked like a human being from the neck up, and she smiled and asked follow-up questions throughout the interview.

“It was very realistic,” Thomas told BI. He passed the interview and went through two more rounds, each time with human interviewers. He got the job and joined in May.

Thomas’s experience reflects a growing trend. AI is moving beyond sorting through large piles of resumes and extending its reach to early-stage job interviews. Companies like cryptocurrency platform Coinbase and automation software company Zapier have quietly begun using AI to screen candidates in interviews, BI reported.

Industries like retail and manufacturing first used AI in job interviews to meet high-volume hiring targets. Now the practice is gaining steam for weeding out candidates seeking full-time, white-collar positions.

Employers are reluctant to publicize their dependence on AI

Employers aren’t touting the use of AI systems in hiring, partly because of debate around AI. According to BI, it remains to be seen whether AI chatbots have a positive impact by reducing human bias in hiring or a negative effect by alienating candidates.

“The interview process is arguably the most human part of recruiting,” Kyle Lagunas, an HR tech industry analyst, told BI. He added that employers could be concerned about how it would look to candidates to outsource this human element of recruiting to AI.

At some companies, however, applicants must pass through AI interviews before they can make an impression on human interviewers — and at times, the AI gatekeepers are necessary due to the sheer volume of job applicants. For example, Coinbase faces a flood of applications, about 1.5 million per year, L.J. Brock, the platform’s chief people officer, told BI.

“No matter how big my recruiting team is, no matter how hard we try, we can’t get to 1.5 million people,” he told the outlet.

Coinbase turned to AI to manage interviews starting in August. The company introduced an AI interviewer named Milo to handle interviews for roles below the director level. Since Milo’s release, Coinbase has brought on more than 240 new hires initially filtered by the AI.

Another company finds ‘hidden gems’ with AI interviews

Coinbase isn’t the only company to experiment with AI interviews. Zapier also rolled out AI interviews last year after realizing that its job postings immediately drew thousands of applicants — far more than it was possible for humans to screen on their own.

Tracy St.Dic, Zapier’s global head of talent, told BI that AI interviews have allowed the company to screen up to five times more applicants than normal and allowed candidates to advance through the hiring process on the basis of more than just their application and resume. St.Dic called these applicants “hidden gems.”