Christopher Myers

Chris Myers is an entrepreneur, CEO and author. He serves as the CEO of Colorado Lending Source, one of the nation's largest SBA lenders. A frequent contributor for MSNBC and FOX Business, Chris has also written for both The Wall Street Journal and Forbes magazine.
Entrepreneurship and Eudaimonia: The Pursuit Of Lasting Happiness
Entrepreneurs who wish to find real, lasting happiness need to pursue what the Greeks called "eudaimonia."