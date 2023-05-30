ChatGPT Could Cost You a Job Before You Even Have It, According to a New Report — Here's How Not everyone in HR is a fan of AI.

By Amanda Breen

SOPA Images | Getty Images

ChatGPT could ultimately eliminate 300 million full-time roles across the world, according to Goldman Sachs.

But there's another way the popular technology could cost you a job right now — if you use it to write your resume or cover letter.

Related: How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

Some HR professionals are wary of candidates who rely on ChatGPT to give them a leg up in the application process, per findings from talent cloud company iCIMS reported by Mashable.

According to the report, which surveyed college students and recent graduates, 47% of college seniors are interested in using ChatGPT or other AI bots to write their resumes or cover letters, and 25% of Gen Z have already done so.

That's a dealbreaker for a significant number of HR professionals: The report found that 39% of them wouldn't give someone using AI tech during hiring the job.

Of course, many job seekers will continue to use the time-saving tool without detection. According to a survey from Resume Builder, which surveyed more than 1,000 current and recent applicants, seven in 10 who used ChatGPT reported a higher response rate from companies — and 78% got to the interview stage.

Related: 3 Ways to Use ChatGPT to Spark Your Own Creativity | Entrepreneur

Despite some recruiters' hesitancy, they can also reap the benefits of ChatGPT. "Generative AI bots (like ChatGPT) have the potential to help both candidates and employers be more productive and communicate better," iCIMS chief technology officer Al Smith said in the report.

Wavy Line
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Editor's Pick

After Her Brother's Death in Iraq Became News, a PR Strategist Learned Firsthand Why the Way We Tell Stories Matters — and It Changed Her Career
A Leader's Most Powerful Tool Is Executive Capital. Here's What It Is — and How to Earn It.
Lock
One Man's Casual Side Hustle Became an International Phenomenon — And It's on Track to See $15 Million in Revenue This Year
Lock
3 Reasons to Keep Posting on LinkedIn, Even If Nobody Is Engaging With You
Lock
6 Time-Saving Tips to Know Before Starting a Side Hustle This Summer
Why a Strong Chief Financial Officer Is Crucial for Your Franchise — and What to Look for When Hiring One

Related Topics

Hiring News and Trends Artificial Intelligence Gen-Z recruiters ChatGPT

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Leadership

Are These 17 Biases Affecting You as a Leader? The Answer Is Likely Yes — Here's How to Address Them.

Having biases is an inherent part of being human, but that doesn't mean we don't have the responsibility to manage them and make sure they don't impact the way we lead.

By Julie Kratz
Business News

The Virgin Islands Want to Serve Elon Musk a Subpoena, But They Can't Find Him

Government officials would like to talk to Tesla's owner as part of an investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein case.

By Jonathan Small
Starting a Business

Is AI Opening the Door for the 100x Founder'?

We often hear the term the 10x developer — but AI is creating a startup environment that dramatically speeds up the time and reduces the resources needed to launch.

By Jamie Burke
By Entrepreneur Store
Real Estate

5 Strategies for Real Estate Investors to Survive (and Thrive!) Amid Rising Interest Rates

Rising real estate interest rates are not a reason to stress — they are an opportunity to invest.

By Chris D. Bentley
By Amanda Breen