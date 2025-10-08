Why AI Is the Future of Payroll for Growing Businesses

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Getting payroll right comes down to addressing three big challenges: complexity, cost and compliance. AI and automation can help companies overcome these challenges.

Automation helps reduce errors and speed up processing, while AI can monitor for discrepancies, send reminders to correct them and help reduce the risk of errors before processing begins.

AI-enabled payroll systems keep up with shifting regulations, helping SMBs and midmarket companies avoid costly penalties.

For small and midsize businesses (SMBs), payroll is more than just a back-office function. It’s a cornerstone of employee trust, financial stability and operational efficiency. Yet for many business owners, especially those with limited staff and resources, payroll can feel like a minefield of complexity, cost and compliance risk.

In today’s fast-paced environment, where every dollar and minute count, getting payroll right is essential. But as businesses grow, so do the challenges. From managing diverse employee classifications to navigating ever-changing regulations, the stakes are high and the margin for error is slim.

So what does it take to get payroll right? For most SMBs and midmarket companies, it comes down to addressing three big challenges: complexity, cost and compliance — and rethinking how automation and AI can make the process easier without having to learn to be an AI expert.

Complex payroll processing

As organizations expand, payroll complexity multiplies. Different employee types (like full-time, part-time, contractors and seasonal staff) combine with varied benefits and tax obligations, making payroll increasingly difficult to manage manually. The outcome is all too familiar: mistakes, inefficiencies and compliance headaches that eat away at both time and trust.

Automation already helps by reducing errors and speeding up processing, but AI adds another layer of protection. Employees themselves are eager for this support: a UKG survey found that 78% would welcome AI if it verified their timecards, and the same percentage would welcome it if it checked their paychecks for accuracy. That matters because payroll and workforce management are not two separate processes. They should be viewed as one continuous workflow.

When timecard data is wrong, payroll is wrong. AI can quietly monitor for discrepancies, send reminders to correct errors before payroll closes and help reduce the risk of errors before processing even begins.

And that accuracy is critical. Nearly eight in ten Americans would experience financial difficulty if their paycheck were delayed by just one week, according to Payroll Org’s 2023 Getting Paid in America survey. For business leaders, getting payroll right isn’t simply about efficiency. It’s about building the trust that keeps employees engaged and loyal.

Cost management

For many SMBs and midmarket organizations, payroll costs can feel like a constant balancing act. Leaders want systems that are affordable and efficient, yet the hidden expenses of payroll mistakes — from penalties and legal fees to employee disengagement and lost productivity — can easily eclipse the “savings” of a paper-based, homegrown or other inadequate solutions. More than half of companies (53%) have incurred payroll penalties in the last five years, and the risks multiply as operations expand internationally.

This is another area where AI can deliver value beyond automation. In fact, 43% of organizations struggle to analyze payroll data effectively because it’s scattered across multiple systems. AI can bring those pieces together, automatically reconciling time and pay data, reducing the need for costly manual corrections and spotting anomalies before they escalate.

For SMBs, that means more predictable expenses and fewer unwelcome surprises. For midmarket organizations, it ensures that as complexity grows, costs don’t spiral out of control. It also adds important data insights for proactive, not reactive, decision-making.

The bottom line: Payroll should function as a strategic asset, not just a cost center. With the right tools, businesses can rein in expenses, minimize risk and reinvest time and resources into growth.

Regulatory compliance

Payroll regulations are a moving target. Federal, state and local laws change frequently, and for organizations operating in multiple regions or countries, the complexity multiplies quickly. Staying compliant isn’t optional, but it often demands more expertise and attention than smaller teams can realistically manage.

AI offers a new way to keep pace. Modern payroll systems can now update rules automatically, monitor for inconsistencies and even flag risks before they become fines. That matters because penalties are a real and growing threat: 24% of organizations operating in a single country have faced noncompliance fines, compared to 67% of those operating across borders. For SMBs, having AI act as a compliance watchdog means fewer sleepless nights. For larger organizations, it allows lean teams to stay ahead of shifting regulations at scale.

When compliance becomes part of the process, not an afterthought, leaders can focus less on playing defense and more on pursuing growth.

AI as the new payroll partner

Payroll may not be the flashiest part of your business, but it’s one of the most critical. According to UKG research, end-to-end automation can result in a 95% reduction in manual HR and payroll tasks, with 40% to 60% fewer payroll re-runs and adjustments.



For growth-minded SMBs and midmarket organizations, overcoming payroll challenges is essential to building trust, managing costs and staying compliant. Getting it right the first time, by working with a partner or utilizing a purpose-built solution that bakes AI into the workflow, rather than having to learn yet another emerging technology, will allow admins to focus on more strategic parts of their role.

By automating complex tasks, leveraging AI to verify accuracy and staying ahead of regulatory changes, business leaders can instill simplicity and ease-of-use, transforming payroll from a pain point into a strategic advantage. In a world where 73% of financially concerned workers are drawn to employers who prioritize their financial wellness, getting payroll right isn’t just good business — it’s smart leadership.