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Key Takeaways Slow, unreliable workplace technology doesn’t just hurt productivity; it shapes how employees feel about the company, and that sentiment spills over into customer interactions.

When employees stop complaining about tech issues, it’s not a sign of satisfaction — it means they’ve stopped expecting things to improve. This silent disengagement costs more than you think.

You cannot build an external brand that is fundamentally disconnected from the internal experience.

Your company probably has a brand guide. Someone spent real money on it. There were presentations. There was a rollout. And right now, somewhere in your office, an employee is waiting for a document to print for the third time this morning while that brand guide sits on a server no one can access because the Wi-Fi is down.

A new office technology survey from Standley Systems of 500 desk-based workers found that 85% experience at least one tech-related slowdown every single workday. Nearly half lose more than 30 minutes a week to these interruptions. That’s not a technology story. That’s a brand story — specifically, one your company is telling your employees, whether you meant it to or not.

Every touchpoint says something

Brand marketers talk endlessly about touchpoints — every interaction a person has with your company that shapes how they feel about it. We obsess over the customer-facing ones. We are often less interested in the ones our own employees experience a dozen times a day.

Your technology environment is a brand touchpoint like any other. When systems are slow, unreliable or constantly interrupted by forced restarts, 53% of workers say they’re left frustrated, and 42% say stressed. That’s your internal brand.

And it doesn’t stay internal. Glassdoor research conducted with Harvard Business Review found that each one-star improvement in a company’s employee rating is associated with a measurable lift in customer satisfaction scores — an effect that more than doubles in customer-facing industries like retail, hospitality and financial services. The experience your employees have at work shows up in how your customers are treated. The two are not separate conversations.

The hidden costs of the workaround

When something breaks, 58% of employees say their first move is to fix it themselves. A striking 76% avoid contacting IT at least sometimes because it feels like more effort than it’s worth. So they reboot, retry, switch devices and quietly absorb the cost.

This is how the problem becomes invisible — not because it’s been solved, but because employees have stopped surfacing it. The IT dashboard looks fine. The support queue is manageable. Meanwhile, the workforce has built an entire shadow economy of workarounds just to get through the day.

When employees stop complaining, it’s tempting to read that as satisfaction. Usually, it’s the opposite. They’ve simply stopped expecting things to improve.

Gallup’s 2025 data puts U.S. employee engagement at a 10-year low of 31% — and disengaged employees don’t advocate. A 2025 study by Quantum Connections, surveying 12,000 workers across 49 industries, found that employees who feel genuinely seen and heard are dramatically more likely to contribute ideas, take risks and stay. Those who don’t tend to leave — or stay and go quiet, which, from a brand perspective, may be worse.

This matters beyond retention. Ivanti’s 2025 Digital Employee Experience report, which surveyed more than 3,300 IT professionals and end users worldwide, found that routine tech interruptions cost a typical 2,000-person company nearly $4 million a year in lost productivity. That number compounds when you factor in what disengaged employees cost in customer experience, hiring and retraining. The frustration doesn’t evaporate when someone clocks out. It shows up in how they talk about where they work.

Your employees are your most credible spokespeople. When they feel invisible, they say so — on Glassdoor, on LinkedIn, to anyone who asks.

What this is really about

Deloitte’s 2024 Global Human Capital Trends report, which surveyed 14,000 leaders across 95 countries, found that companies investing genuinely in their people’s daily experience are nearly twice as likely to hit their business targets. Brand strategists have been circling this same conclusion for years: You cannot build an external brand that is fundamentally disconnected from the internal experience.

The Standley Systems data puts a specific face on that abstraction. It’s the 85% hitting a slowdown before lunch. It’s the 76% who’ve stopped asking for help. It’s the employee who has learned, through repetition, not to expect better.

You spent six figures on your brand refresh. The printer still doesn’t work. It’s time to fix the printer.