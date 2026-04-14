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Key Takeaways Payroll errors rarely start in payroll itself. Accuracy ultimately depends on the quality of the timekeeping data feeding the system.

Timekeeping complexity grows as businesses scale. As companies expand across locations, add shift-based roles and introduce new pay rules, exceptions become common and informal workarounds emerge.

Clean timekeeping stabilizes payroll and labor costs. When time tracking and payroll operate in the same system, errors are easier to catch, and labor costs become easier to predict.

Payroll mistakes rarely start in payroll.

By the time it’s discovered that a paycheck is wrong, the issue has usually been building for days — sometimes weeks — in the way employee time was recorded, reviewed or approved. A missed punch, a shift change that wasn’t logged or an approval that happens after the payroll cutoff can quietly distort the data on which payroll depends.

For many growing businesses, these issues accumulate gradually. Timekeeping processes that worked when the company was small become harder to manage as schedules grow more complex, teams spread across locations and pay rules multiply.

The instinct is to tighten payroll controls. But the root cause often sits earlier in the workflow.

Payroll accuracy ultimately depends on the quality of the timekeeping data feeding the system. When that time data is inconsistent or incomplete, it carries straight through to payroll.

That’s why businesses that want fewer payroll surprises must start earlier in the process — with timekeeping.

Payroll errors usually begin long before payroll runs

When payroll week arrives, the focus is on processing pay accurately and on time. But for many payroll teams, the real work begins earlier: reconciling time records that were incomplete, inconsistent or approved too late.

Missed punches, unrecorded breaks, last-minute shift changes and delayed approvals may seem like small operational issues. But by the time payroll runs, they can turn into manual corrections, follow-ups with managers and adjustments right when accuracy matters most.

Individually, these issues feel small. Collectively, they create downstream complexity that payroll teams must resolve under tight deadlines.

Timekeeping data is often misunderstood as administrative detail. In reality, it’s operational data that reflects how and when work actually happens. Payroll doesn’t create those outcomes — it simply prices them.

For workers living paycheck to paycheck, even minor inaccuracies can have an outsized impact.

In a UKG survey, 78% of employees said they would trust AI to verify their timecards, and the same percentage said they would let AI review paychecks for accuracy — reflecting a desire for fewer surprises and more consistency in how time translates into pay.

Timekeeping complexity grows faster than most leaders expect

Timekeeping tends to work well when organizations are small and predictable. It becomes significantly harder as businesses expand across locations, add shift-based roles, introduce new pay rules or operate in multiple states.

As complexity grows, exceptions become common and informal workarounds emerge to keep operations moving. Over time, “we’ll fix it in payroll” becomes a default approach — pushing risk to the most visible part of the process. Payroll still runs, but often only because people are filling the gaps manually. Managers confirm hours by text, payroll teams chase approvals at the last minute, and employees dispute pay after it’s already issued.

None of this shows up as a system failure, but all of it increases cost, effort, frustration and risk. As the pattern continues, labor costs become harder to predict, overtime becomes more common, compliance risk increases, and trust erodes.

Clean timekeeping stabilizes payroll and labor costs

This is where timekeeping stops being an administrative task and starts functioning as a strategic lever.

For many organizations, consistency improves when time tracking and payroll operate within the same workforce or HCM system rather than across separate tools or spreadsheets. When time data is captured consistently, flows directly into payroll, and teams can view the data at their disposal, errors are easier to catch, and labor costs become easier to predict. Corrections decline, re-runs become less common, and overtime issues surface early enough to manage. Over time, payroll shifts from a recurring stress test into a confirmation step.

The goal isn’t perfect data — it’s fewer preventable problems. When employees can record time easily, and managers have a clear rhythm for reviewing approvals, the entire process becomes less reactive. And when businesses recognize this connection, they gain earlier visibility into labor costs, reduce friction for managers and employees and protect the trust that keeps people engaged.

The bottom line

If accurate pay is the goal, the solution doesn’t start with payroll. It starts with timekeeping.

When timekeeping, scheduling and payroll operate as a connected system, leaders gain earlier visibility into labor costs and fewer surprises on payday.

Payroll may not be the most visible part of a small business, but when it works, everything else runs more smoothly. When it doesn’t, the impact is immediate. Fix timekeeping, and payroll accuracy follows.