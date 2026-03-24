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Key Takeaways Overtime is one of the earliest signs that growth is outpacing capacity.

Absenteeism hits labor budgets before it ever shows up as a culture issue.

The true cost of an employee is always higher than their base pay.

Pay accuracy plays a bigger role in trust than many leaders realize.

Turnover becomes real when you see it in pay data.

For most founders, payroll is something you run. A recurring task. A deadline that comes around every two weeks.

But if you’re growing your business, payroll is doing more than simply processing paychecks. It’s generating timekeeping data that quietly records the impact of every labor decision you make: whom you hire, how you schedule, where teams are stretched too thin and where costs are starting to creep up faster than revenue.

The challenge is that many leaders don’t know how to translate basic people data, such as pay, timekeeping and labor metrics, into intelligence to drive growth and decisions. They track revenue, sales pipeline and customer acquisition closely, but miss important signals that determine whether growth is sustainable. When time and pay data connect cleanly, it becomes much easier to spot risk patterns early before they show up in margins or morale.

Here are five workforce metrics every growing business should be paying attention to — and why pay data is where those signals show up first.

1. Overtime is one of the earliest signs that growth is outpacing capacity

A little overtime during a busy stretch is normal. Sustained overtime tells a different story.

UKG® research shows that workload pressure and long hours are closely associated with burnout and disengagement, especially among frontline and operational teams. In one UKG study, 43% of employees said they “often” or “always” feel exhausted, and 78% reported that work-related stress negatively impacts their performance.

From a payroll data perspective, the warning signs are hard to miss. Overtime costs rise, labor spend becomes less predictable, and margins tighten even as revenue grows, leading to profitless sales. What often starts as a short-term fix quietly becomes a structural cost problem. If HR and payroll data are connected, it’s easier to pinpoint whether the overtime is concentrated in specific roles, shifts or managers so you can address the root cause faster.

When overtime becomes the norm instead of the exception, it’s usually a signal that the business needs to rebalance workloads or invest in additional headcount before costs spiral further. And when teams stay stretched for too long, the impact doesn’t stop at higher labor costs. It shows up in a lack of reliability.

2. Absenteeism hits labor budgets before it ever shows up as a culture issue

Absenteeism is often discussed as an engagement issue, but everyone should remember that the labor budget — not culture surveys — is where you’ll spot it first.

Burnout and stress don’t just affect how people feel at work. They affect whether people show up. UKG research consistently finds that employee exhaustion and lack of control over when they work contribute to disengagement and attendance challenges. And when someone misses a shift, the cost is immediate: coverage gaps, last-minute schedule changes, overtime premiums and managers stepping in. All of this leads to changes in payroll that must be accounted for. Watching how and where these costs fluctuate can yield valuable insights.

Gallup estimates that disengagement and absenteeism cost U.S. businesses hundreds of billions of dollars annually. For small businesses, those costs concentrate quickly. Pay data makes patterns visible long before leaders connect them to burnout or retention risk, because once attendance becomes unpredictable, labor costs become increasingly difficult to manage.

3. The true cost of an employee is always higher than their base pay

Most founders know what they pay in wages. Fewer have a clear view of what an employee actually costs the business.

Pay data captures the full picture: wages, employer taxes, overtime and compliance-related expenses. As businesses grow, that picture becomes more complex. Expanding into new roles or locations introduces new tax rules, different overtime dynamics and additional administrative overhead.

Without pay-level visibility, it’s easy to make hiring decisions based on salary alone and underestimate how labor costs can scale. Pay data doesn’t just support compensation; it also provides the clearest lens into whether growth is efficient or quietly eroding profitability. As labor costs grow more complex, the margin for error shrinks — especially when it comes to pay.

4. Pay accuracy plays a bigger role in trust than many leaders realize

Few things undermine employee confidence faster than pay issues. Pay accuracy and timeliness are among the most important factors in how employees evaluate their employer. When payroll processing errors occur — even occasionally — trust erodes quickly. For the 56% of global employees living paycheck to paycheck, mistakes aren’t just frustrating; they’re destabilizing.

From the business side, errors create rework, manual adjustments and compliance exposure. Tracking payroll accuracy over time gives leaders a practical signal of whether current processes can scale or whether complexity is starting to outgrow manual controls. Leaders get more value from that signal when HR and payroll data are unified enough to show patterns, not just isolated corrections.

Getting small business payroll right isn’t just operational hygiene. It’s foundational to credibility, engagement and retention. When pay stops feeling consistent or predictable, employees will seek out other opportunities.

5. Turnover becomes real when you see it in pay data

Turnover rates can feel abstract. Labor data makes them tangible.

When an employee leaves, this is where the real cost is reflected: overtime to cover open shifts, onboarding wages for replacements and productivity lost during ramp-up. Industry benchmarks from SHRM estimate that replacing an employee can cost anywhere from 50% to 200% of their annual salary, depending on the role.

For many growing businesses, pay data reveals an important but uncomfortable truth — that the cost of losing people often exceeds the cost of keeping them. When turnover coincides with rising overtime, inconsistent schedules or pay compression, pay data connects those dots quickly.

Labor data is the most honest growth signal you have

Small business founders track revenue, pipeline and customer demand closely, but too often, the weekly impact of workforce decisions goes unmeasured.

Labor and pay data do not speculate. They show exactly how growth is playing out in real dollars — whether labor costs are stabilizing or spiking, processes are holding or fraying, and if the business is scaling with intention or inertia. It is real intelligence every business leader can use to make decisions.

The companies that grow successfully aren’t just the ones that hire quickly. They’re the ones that pay attention to the signals hiding in plain sight. With connected HR and payroll systems, business founders reap the benefits of both convenience and earlier visibility into what’s coming.

When workforce data is treated as a strategic source of insight instead of a back-office record, leaders gain the clarity they need to grow with confidence — not surprises — leading to better retention, fewer mistakes and operational stability.