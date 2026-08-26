As AI Makes Content Cheaper, Companies That Define Their Category Will Stand Out Faster

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Key Takeaways Make it clear what you do and what makes you different.

Focus on a real customer problem instead of trying to appeal to everyone.

Skip the AI buzzwords and explain the actual results customers get.

Market categories provide context. They help customers understand what you do, why your approach exists and why it matters. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the companies that define a category gain first-mover advantage. These first movers and category definers shape how buyers evaluate the entire market.

Once buyers understand the problem you’re solving and the market you’re creating or redefining, every subsequent conversation becomes more productive. If you don’t clearly establish yourself in a category, the market (including your prospective customers) will do it for you. Often, you run the risk of being put in the wrong box and getting compared to the wrong competitors. This can reduce your perceived value.

One of the biggest communications mistakes I see is companies trying to be everything to everyone (an inch deep and a mile wide). Broad positioning may feel safer, but it makes you forgettable. Focus and clarity are more powerful than trying to appeal to everybody.

What category ownership does

In the business world, purchasing decisions are often tied to category-based budgets, so companies that clearly define their category are better positioned to be considered during the buying process. For your everyday consumer, there may not be a formal category budget in the same way, but the category still shapes how they understand, compare and choose products. Consumers use categories as mental shortcuts.

A strong category position helps answer foundational questions like “What is this?” “Why do I need it?” “Why is it different from alternatives?” The companies that consistently lead markets help define what success in that category looks like.

Think about Uber. People were used to calling or hailing taxis, but in 2009, Uber introduced a whole new approach of hailing a ride through an app. Rather than being just another taxi company, they were a rideshare service. Airbnb did something similar by introducing a totally different category of travel experience. And when Salesforce launched, it didn’t just promote customer relationship management (CRM), it championed the idea of SaaS long before “cloud computing” became mainstream.

One example from my own experience: We were working with a company in the cybersecurity space that had a strong product and a good story, but the market hadn’t fully understood where it fit. The company was competing in a crowded space, and its messaging sounded similar to many others in the category.

The shift came when we hooked into an emerging market category and focused messaging on defining the specific problem the company was solving and the new way it was approaching that problem. This helped shape the category and positioned our client as a leader. By creating a clearer category narrative, we gave customers, analysts and the broader market a more effective way to understand its value.

The result was a stronger market position and more meaningful conversations, because people were no longer asking, “What does this company do?” They understood why it mattered and why it was different. This led to a successful exit. The company got snapped up by a major company looking to expand its competitive differentiation.

AI is changing the landscape

AI has made it a lot easier to produce polished content. The market is saturated with messaging that looks good on the surface but says essentially the same thing. The competitive advantage comes from producing insight that provides value.

Companies that deeply understand their customers’ pain points and can articulate a distinct point of view with specificity about how you help solve business pain and how you help make their lives easier will cut through the noise. AI can accelerate execution, but it can’t replace strategic thinking, human connection or genuine market understanding.

To see if your messaging passes the “AI fluff” test, check if someone outside your industry can explain what you do after hearing your message once. If your positioning relies heavily on abstract phrases like next-generation, intelligent platform, innovation or transforming the future, you’re describing aspirations – not value.

Strong messaging answers four questions immediately: What problem do you solve? Who specifically is it for? Why is your approach different? What measurable outcome does the customer achieve?

This is especially important if you have an AI-based offering. Category definition shifts the conversation toward customer value. Customers want specifics like better experiences, measurable business results, reduced risk, faster decisions and increased productivity. Phrases like “AI-powered”, “AI-first” or “transforming business with AI” are overused and no longer differentiate an offering. The organizations that will emerge as leaders are those that clearly explain the business outcome they enable and the unique problems they’re solving with AI.

How to keep your messaging from falling flat

Use a professional but non-jargony style to discuss a clearly defined customer problem and do so for a specific target audience. Describe how your offering is different in a way that competitors can’t easily claim; be sure to include the business outcomes that customers care about. Offer proof points through customer stories, measurable results or third-party validation. Those are essential points that AI can’t generate.

Define your category, make the sale

In crowded markets, the businesses that pull ahead are often not the ones with the best product or the biggest budget. They are the ones that make it easiest for customers to understand what they are, why they matter and how they are different. As AI makes polished messaging cheaper and more abundant, category definition is becoming a more important growth lever.

Founders and business leaders need to think beyond awareness and start shaping the frame of reference customers use to evaluate them. Use the practical guidance outlined above to define your market position clearly, avoid vague or overly broad messaging, and build a business story that gives customers a reason to remember and choose you.