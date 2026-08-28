One Franchisee Said He’d ‘Die With His Locations’ — Here’s Why Yogurtland Operators Refuse to Cash Out

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Yogurtland is known for its 200-plus flavors, but its other big draw is franchisee loyalty.

Bon-Die Fortner, Yogurtland’s VP of franchise development, told QSR that a franchisee once said he’d “die with his locations.” That kind of devotion isn’t rare at Yogurtland. Turnover among its franchisees is nearly nonexistent. “They renew. They keep doubling down,” Fortner says.

The chain’s average unit volume is closing in on $1 million after two straight years of growth. Fortner ties that momentum to a shift in how people socialize. Guests are searching for “third spaces” outside home and work, and many are “sober curious,” trading bars and coffee shops for somewhere to gather with friends.

Yogurtland’s business model also protects franchisees from pressures hitting other food brands. A self-serve setup keeps labor costs low, and the chain sidesteps the beef inflation and tariff headaches burger concepts face.

The brand now runs over 200 locations across eight states and is eyeing Texas, Atlanta and Nashville next, while pausing growth in an already crowded Southern California.