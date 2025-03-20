Avoid the "I need a vacation from my vacation" syndrome with these strategic approaches to time off.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average American worker receives 10 to 15 paid vacation days annually, and according to Pew, almost half don't take all their paid leave each year. Many report feeling more stressed after their vacation than before they left.

Many entrepreneurs, who typically take even fewer days off, find themselves back at the office, muttering, "I need a vacation from my vacation." Sound familiar? We all laugh because we know exactly what that means.

For business owners, effective vacation planning isn't about personal enjoyment; it's an investment in personal performance and creative thinking. To maximize our limited time away, most of us commit four critical mistakes in planning.

I'll walk you through each and show you how to design vacations that serve their purpose: to recharge you for greater productivity when you return.

1. Build a buffer between vacation and work

Don't return home the night before you're due back at work. It seems like the most obvious way to maximize nights away, but this common mistake deprives you of crucial transition time.

A proper vacation was (hopefully) fun and relaxing. The starry afterglow is valuable, too. Building in a day or two to process your experience before returning to the grind makes the vacation feel that much more beneficial. This buffer allows you to catch up on practical matters like laundry and emails, preventing you from showing up to important meetings looking vacation-hungover and performing below your capacity.

We're not cyborgs — yet. We need transition time.

2. Focus on quality experiences over quantity

Don't pack every minute of your vacation itinerary with things to do. You can't do everything. Everyone knows that. I'll take it a step further: nobody can do everything, ever. So don't try.

Let's say your colleague is visiting New York City for five nights and wants recommendations. Would you encourage them to fill their days with every landmark the city is known for? That means long lines and traffic jams crisscrossing the five boroughs.

Wouldn't you instead suggest a lazy stroll through Central Park one afternoon before catching a Broadway show in the evening? Perhaps wandering around SoHo or grabbing a beer at a local dive with a view of the Statue of Liberty?

When you jet off to a new place, pick a few things you know you don't want to miss seeing up close and focus on checking those off. The rest of the time, relax and appreciate being in an amazing and different place. Be open to what you'll encounter as you explore your surroundings. If not on vacation, when?

This selective approach is valuable for entrepreneurs whose brains need true downtime to consolidate learning and generate innovative solutions.

3. Prioritize location over loyalty programs

This one might be hard for you.

Don't pick flights and hotels based only on loyalty programs. Maybe you've racked up miles and points, and this is the time to use them. But what if you're heading to Asia, where your Executive Platinum on American Airlines isn't the greatest? Or Seoul, where the Marriotts are in just okay locations?

If you're able, make the trip about the place, not about the loyalty programs. Pick flights that make sense, and always consider the national carriers when visiting foreign countries. They're invested in ensuring you have a great experience.

Choose hotels that are well-regarded and strategically located. Some of my worst vacations have been when I arrived at a city and discovered I needed a car, even for a simple cup of coffee. The best ones have been where I felt like I was living in a "five-minute city." Eliminate transit time so you can use those hours instead to soak up the energy of a place.

For business owners whose work revolves around efficiency, applying this principle to vacation planning creates a higher return on your investment of limited time and attention.

4. Document authentic experiences, not just landmarks

Don't forget to take candid photos of yourself and your companions. Everyone who has visited Paris has staged photo ops in front of the Eiffel Tower or Arc de Triomphe. But Paris offers so much more! What moved you? Take a photo that captures that feeling. What delicious treat did you sample from that unmarked bakery? Document that moment.

Your vacation is fleeting, but memories can endure if you leave yourself the right cues to relive them. Let your smartphone help you preserve your best experiences. Or invest in a proper camera and commit to making excellent prints. Either way, seize those meaningful moments. You won't regret doing so.

These authentic captures often become the inspiration for your next business innovation or the relationship-building stories you share with clients and team members upon your return.

Vacation as a business investment

For entrepreneurs and business leaders, vacations aren't just personal indulgences. They are investments in your most valuable asset: YOU.

When planned correctly, time away leads to greater creativity, better decision-making, and sustainable performance.

The next time you plan a getaway, apply these principles to ensure you return genuinely refreshed rather than needing "a vacation from your vacation." Your business and your mental health will thank you.