Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We live in a world where people want success faster than ever. We read stories every day about people who made it big in a short period of time, but the truth is those fast success stories took years of preparation and effort to create those opportunities.

As one of those people, I can tell you firsthand that what looks like an overnight win is really the result of years of work, strategic relationships and relentless consistency. The moment I made millions in 20 minutes wasn't luck. It was the culmination of a decade spent adding value to others, honing my craft and positioning myself for the right opportunity. Success didn't happen to me — I built it, one decision at a time.

In this article, I'll share how I made millions in less than an hour, my five pro tips for you to do the same and what people get wrong about overnight success.