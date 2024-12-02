An act that will lead you to success, too — if you have the guts.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Of all the decisions I've made in my life, one stands out as the most controversial. It wasn't controversial because it shocked others — though it did. It was controversial because it challenged everything I had been taught about security, success, and making the "right" decision.

It was risky, and most people thought I was crazy. But looking back, it was the only way to build the life I have today. In this article, I'll take you through how I made that choice, what it cost me and why it was worth it.

Related: This Conversation Hack Made Me a Millionaire — Here's How It Work