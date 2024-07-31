Get All Access for $5/mo

What Do You Need for the Perfect Elevator Pitch? It Takes 3 Simple Elements. On this food-focused episode of "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch," discover the secret sauce that gets investors hungry to make a deal.

By Dan Bova Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Investors want to see passion — and sales traction.
  • When making your ask, be sure to give investors data-backed reasoning for your company's valuation.
  • It's not just about your product; it's about you. Don't be modest about sharing prior business success.

Hungry for some drama? On this episode of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, contestants serve up new business concepts aimed at bringing nutrition to the next level. They have the passion and the belief in their products — but will our picky panel of investors find their ideas mouth-watering or half-baked?

With so many consumers looking for tastier, healthier and easier-to-prepare food options, the market is both massive and competitive. And although it's not easy, a new brand can still break through and become a household name with proper backing and support. Watch to see if anyone has the secret sauce that results in the phrase that all founders hope to hear: "We have a deal!"

Related: Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph Reveals the Magic Formula for Grabbing an Investor's Attention

Looking for a recipe for success on Elevator Pitch? Be sure your pitch has these vital ingredients:

  • Be clear and concise. People who fail to get our investors' attention are all over the place. Present a clear picture of your idea and your investment needs.
  • Solve a problem. For a business to succeed, it needs to solve a customer problem. Don't explain why people will want your product—explain why they need it.
  • Do the math. Make sure you know all of the relevant numbers surrounding your business — costs, profit margins and the size of the market — and don't forget to make your ask before the clock runs out!

Season 11, Episode 5 Board of Investors

Season 11, Episode 5 Entrepreneurs

  • Doug Evans, founder of The Sprouting Company, a system that allows home cooks to grow garden vegetables on their countertops in as little as three days
  • Catherine Smart and Jacqueline Grady Smith, founders of Not Just, a line of sauces and dressings designed to transform a rotisserie chicken, can of beans, or box of pasta into a delicious dinner
  • Raina Kumra, founder of Spicewell, the world's first nutrient-dense Ayurvedic salt and pepper, made with vitamins derived from organic vegetables

How to watch

Season 11 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is presented by Amazon Business. New episodes stream on Wednesdays on Entrepreneur.com and EntrepreneurTV. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.
Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff

VP of Special Projects

Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim, and Spy magazine. His latest books for kids include This Day in History, Car and Driver's Trivia ZoneRoad & Track Crew's Big & Fast Cars, The Big Little Book of Awesome Stuff, and Wendell the Werewolf

Read his humor column This Should Be Fun if you want to feel better about yourself.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

More from Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

What Do You Need for the Perfect Elevator Pitch? It Takes 3 Simple Elements.

Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph Reveals the Magic Formula for Grabbing an Investor's Attention

'I Am Your New Dumbest Friend!' Watch the Head-Spinning Pitch That Left Investors Stunned.

Watch the Pitch That Landed $10K in 60 Seconds

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

These Grandparents Make $10,000 a Month on Their Delivery Side Hustle, With Free Workcations — 'We Hit a Hotel With a Pool'

These seniors started driving for Instacart and Doordash, then added apps from there. Within a few months, the "Gigging Grandparents" had turned a part-time delivery gig into a comfortable living.

By Frances Dodds
Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.

By Vasily Voropaev
Thought Leaders

6 Tips From a Clean Beauty Entrepreneur

Sarah Biggers went from a newbie in the natural beauty space to a pro in just a few years. Here are six things she wishes she'd known at the beginning.

By Sarah Biggers
Science & Technology

3 Ways the Intersection of AI and Blockchain Will Change the Future of Your Business

These technologies are already powerful on their own, but when used in tandem, they could revolutionize the way the majority of companies are managed.

By Rashan Dixon
Business News

Don't Follow Your Passion to Build Wealth, Do This Instead, Says Scott Galloway

Galloway says the relationship between mastery and passion matters — and can lead to more money.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

He Spent a Weekend Working on His Side Hustle in an Airbnb. Then a 'Big Breakthrough' Led to $53 Million — and Counting.

Anish Dhar, co-founder and CEO of Cortex, got the idea for the project management platform while he was an engineer at Uber.

By Amanda Breen