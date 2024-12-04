Welcome to another episode of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, the show where entrepreneurs looking to uplift their lives must prove to our elite panel of investors that they have what it takes in 60 seconds or less.

As many of our contestants learn, getting your pitch out in time is no easy task — but sealing a deal can be even harder. Our board of investors comes at them with all kinds of questions, digging into their costs, marketing strategies and sales traction (or lack thereof). On this show, you have to know your numbers — and be able to think fast — if you want to make it out with a life-changing deal.

If you're planning to make a pitch to investors in the near future, you'd be wise to take in these valuable words of advice from Marc Randolph, co-founder of Netflix: "When you're making your pitch, I want you to tell it, not sell it. Sure, describe your product, but I'm not your customer — I'm an investor. I want to know that other people are going to like it. I want to know how that's going to make my investment profitable. And most importantly, I want to see that you have the chops to make your business work."

Find out who makes it into the boardroom and comes out with a deal on an all-new Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch!

Season 12, Episode 7 Board of Investors

Marc Randolph, co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, master of scaling

Kim Perell, CEO of 100.co, serial entrepreneur and investor

Dhani Jones, former NFL player and serial entrepreneur

Season 12, Episode 7 Entrepreneurs

Khalid David, founder of TracFlo, an online platform that provides a central location to input, track and approve changes to project costs for subcontractors, general contractors, designers and owners

Seena Chriti, founder of Paktli Foods, gluten-free, organic puffed quinoa and ancient grain snacks

Jasmine Johnson, founder of Parent Co, innovative electric outlet covers for baby childproofing

