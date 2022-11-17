Fundraising

Looking for the best fundraising ideas? From nonprofits to corporate funding, discover how you can grow your capital from virtual fundraisers, events, and more.

Starting a Business

Would You Say No to a $2 Million Investment Offer?

Entrepreneur Staff

More from Fundraising

Fundraising

How I Landed a $250,000 Investment From the Co-Founder of Netflix

Sheena Jongeneel, CEO and co-founder of Stylette, discusses her winning strategy on 'Elevator Pitch Winner.'

Entrepreneur Staff
Fundraising

Will a Professional Mermaid's Business Idea Sink or Swim?

See if our investors think there's something fishy about her concept on the new episode of 'Elevator Pitch.'

Entrepreneur Staff
Fundraising

4 Crucial Indicators To Know Before Seeking Venture Capital Funding

Are you thinking of raising VC money in this environment? Ask your marketing team for these four crucial indicators before pitching.

Bryan Karas

Bryan Karas

Fundraising

The Secret Behind the Pitch That Landed a $200,000 Investment

Sharleen Ernster, founder of We Are Hah, discusses her winning strategy on 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch.'

Entrepreneur Staff
Fundraising

Watch the Pitch That Scored Investment (And a Lot of Tears)

Shawn Moye, the founder of E-Sports Trainer, explains how he won investment on 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch.'

Entrepreneur Staff
Fundraising

Here's How Investors Can Tell If You Are as Passionate as You Say You Are

On this bank-breaking episode of 'Elevator Pitch,' see who gets funding and who gets called out.

Entrepreneur Staff
Fundraising

How These Entrepreneurs Turned the Tables and Had Investors Pitching Them to Make a Deal

Inside Grill Rescue's winning strategy to land a deal on 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch."

Entrepreneur Staff
Fundraising

The Secret to How This Food Entrepreneur Landed a $300,000 Investment? 'Tasting Is Believing.'

'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch' winner Kamaal Jarett of Hillside Hot Sauce shares his recipe for success.

Entrepreneur Staff
Fundraising

How These Founders Crafted a Pitch That Had Investors Fighting to Put Their Money In

Orri Bogdan and Chaim Weinerman, co-founders of VAE Energy Spray, share how they won big on 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch.'

Entrepreneur Staff