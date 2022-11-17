Signing out of account, Standby...
Fundraising
Looking for the best fundraising ideas? From nonprofits to corporate funding, discover how you can grow your capital from virtual fundraisers, events, and more.
Latest from Fundraising
The 7-Item Checklist You Need Before Launching Your Seed Round
VCs Are Missing Out on New, Innovative Ideas. Here's Why (and What They Can Do About It).
How This Entrepreneur Secured $200,OOO Investment for an App Transforming Mental Health One Breath at a Time
5-Minute Mentor: How Do I Get My Products In Front of Customers Online?
More from Fundraising
How I Landed a $250,000 Investment From the Co-Founder of Netflix
Sheena Jongeneel, CEO and co-founder of Stylette, discusses her winning strategy on 'Elevator Pitch Winner.'
Will a Professional Mermaid's Business Idea Sink or Swim?
See if our investors think there's something fishy about her concept on the new episode of 'Elevator Pitch.'
4 Crucial Indicators To Know Before Seeking Venture Capital Funding
Are you thinking of raising VC money in this environment? Ask your marketing team for these four crucial indicators before pitching.
The Secret Behind the Pitch That Landed a $200,000 Investment
Sharleen Ernster, founder of We Are Hah, discusses her winning strategy on 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch.'
Watch the Pitch That Scored Investment (And a Lot of Tears)
Shawn Moye, the founder of E-Sports Trainer, explains how he won investment on 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch.'
Here's How Investors Can Tell If You Are as Passionate as You Say You Are
On this bank-breaking episode of 'Elevator Pitch,' see who gets funding and who gets called out.
How These Entrepreneurs Turned the Tables and Had Investors Pitching Them to Make a Deal
Inside Grill Rescue's winning strategy to land a deal on 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch."
The Secret to How This Food Entrepreneur Landed a $300,000 Investment? 'Tasting Is Believing.'
'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch' winner Kamaal Jarett of Hillside Hot Sauce shares his recipe for success.
How These Founders Crafted a Pitch That Had Investors Fighting to Put Their Money In
Orri Bogdan and Chaim Weinerman, co-founders of VAE Energy Spray, share how they won big on 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch.'