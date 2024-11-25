Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

NBA legend Russell Westbrook couldn't dunk a basketball until his senior year of high school. Now, with 652 (and counting), he holds the record for the most dunks by any point guard since the NBA began tracking play-by-play data in 1996. To outsiders, this achievement seems improbable. For Westbrook, it's a testament to the simple mantra he lives by: Why not?

"Why not?" is more than just a catchy slogan for the 2017 MVP. What started as an inside joke between middle school friends has evolved into a source of inspiration. "It's a confidence builder," Westbrook explains. "It's a swagger, a belief that you can do anything you put your mind to."

The Seattle Supersonics (now the Oklahoma City Thunder) drafted Westbrook fourth overall in 2008, and the rest is history. But despite his NBA accolades and immense wealth, Westbrook hasn't forgotten his roots. He continues to channel his "Why not?" mantra into business and philanthropy, even making it the name of his foundation.

Rising Above Adversity

Before becoming a nine-time All-Star, Westbrook was just another kid from South Central Los Angeles, a neighborhood celebrated for its cultural vibrancy but often overshadowed by issues like gang violence and poverty. "Frankly, many people aren't given the opportunities that I had," he reflects. "Not everyone has that path to success."

Unlike some athletes gifted with extraordinary size or strength early on, Westbrook entered high school standing just 5'8". Still, his relentless work ethic earned him a spot in the starting lineup by junior year.

Westbrook caught a break when he hit a growth spurt before his senior year, shooting up to 6'3" and attracting attention from college basketball "blue bloods." He fulfilled his high school dream by committing to UCLA. Westbrook played two seasons there, earning Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year honors as a sophomore, before going on to the NBA, where he currently plays for the Denver Nuggets.

As Westbrook's basketball career soared, so did his commitment to giving back to the community. He established the Why Not Foundation in 2012, which recently unveiled a state-of-the-art campus for the Westbrook Academy in South Los Angeles, serving over 400 students. The academy focuses on education, workforce development, and wellness initiatives to revitalize the underserved community. "The 'Why not?' mantra Isn't just for me," Westbrook says. "It's for everyone around me, too."

Off Court Alley Oops

His upbringing gave Westbrook a deep understanding of the resources required to improve his community. "We try to connect with everyone, no matter their age or interests," Westbrook says. He's already put his money where his mouth is regarding that goal, offering a wide variety of programs for underserved youth, from cooking in partnership with Little Kitchen to coding in conjunction with Code.chella. "I'm a person that has my hands in pretty much everything," Westbrook says. "So it's hard for me to tell others they should solely focus on education. I think there are different ways to help different people."

Westbrook views the partnership with Little Kitchen as a prime example. "It gives inner city kids the resources and opportunities to learn the small details of cooking, something they can use in their everyday life," Westbrook says. "Growing up in the inner city, there are experiences you might never have the chance to pursue. Providing people with the resources to try new things and believe they can achieve them goes a long way."

Known throughout the league as a stellar teammate and leader, Westbrook's presence off the court is just as strong. The active NBA player, entrepreneur, fashion designer, philanthropist, and business owner still makes time to check in on the students whenever possible. It's a little harder now that he's not playing in LA, but Westbrook recognizes the value of the little things like simply showing up. "Money is great," he says, "but time is more important. If you grew up in an underserved community, being present matters more than just writing a check." He takes a step further, emphasizing the difference between being present and just being there. "It's vital for people to see you and be able to touch you and talk to you," Westbrook says. In that spirit, Westbrook recently teamed up with the Epworth Foundation for this year's Denver Feed-A-Family event, honoring late Denver philanthropist "Daddy" Bruce Randolph's legacy with a $20,000 donation, providing 7,500 Thanksgiving meal baskets to those in need.

While he can't always be there in person, Westbrook's influence is deeply felt at the school which bears his name. Along with serving on the board and ensuring academic resources, he infused the Westbrook Academy campus with his personal style, including a mural of South LA icon and rapper Nipsey Hussle, his late friend and one of his favorite artists. "The things that Nip was doing and what he meant to LA inspired me," Westbrook says. "He showed us all the importance of giving back and helping your community grow." In 2019, after posting a 20-20-20 triple-double, Westbrook dedicated his incredible achievement to Nipsey.

Fashioning a Legacy

Westbrook isn't just a philanthropist; he's also an accomplished entrepreneur. In 2016, he achieved his lifelong dream of founding his own clothing brand, Honor the Gift. Like many of his philanthropic endeavors, Honor the Gift is steeped in inner-city LA culture. "Every collection tells a story and carries a message rooted in the inner city," Westbrook says. "That's the foundation of my creativity. I want people to look at Honor the Gift and feel a genuine connection, like, 'That brand resonates with me.'"

Westbrook recognizes that he is uniquely positioned to support his community with a multi-million-dollar bank account and a platform with followers to match. Still, he believes everyone can find a way to help the less fortunate. "The most important thing is to do something that feels natural and meaningful, not forced," Westbrook says. "Find a purpose you truly care about, something you love, that helps others, and go after it wholeheartedly." The triple-double king has nearly 10,000 assists to his name in his NBA career, but none of them mean as much to him as the ones he dishes out of the court.