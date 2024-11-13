A Scary Shopping Experience Inspired This Entrepreneur to Launch Her Own Brand. Now It's Done Over $5 Million In Sales. On this women-focused episode of "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch," contestants compete to earn life-changing money from elite investors.
Key Takeaways
- Investors might be cautious if your business is in a category they have been burnt on before.
- They love to hear that you are solving a problem that everyone else is ignoring.
- Be bold and unapologetic about your grand vision — get investors excited about your business!
Across the globe, a new wave of leadership is emerging — 49% percent of startups are founded by bold and resilient women driven to make a significant impact on the world. On this episode of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, our board of investors hears pitches from women founders representing three innovative companies in industries ranging from apparel to health to tech.
"I started my VC career by investing in women entrepreneurs," notes investor Pocket Sun, founder of SoGal Ventures. "I am so excited to see who is going to share their brilliance with us."
Like all episodes, contestants have just 60 seconds to pitch their business. See what happens as they take their shot at earning life-changing money on an all-new Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch!
Season 12, Episode 5 Board of Investors
- Kim Perell, CEO of 100.co, serial entrepreneur and investor
- Pocket Sun, founder of SoGal Ventures, entrepreneur and activist
- Rogers Healy, owner and CEO of Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners
Season 12, Episode 5 Entrepreneurs
- Vicky and Charisse Pasche, co-founders of Dapper Boi, an all-gender, body-inclusive, online apparel line with a mission to inspire people to find confidence in being their authentic selves
- Carli Abram, founder of Pollynation Apothecary, eczema-friendly, holistic, plant-based hair, scalp and skin therapy
- Harmony Oswald, founder of Lucy, a pre-lawyer legal platform empowering small-to-mid-size business owners to earn, protect and attract more money into their companies
