Get All Access for $5/mo

A Scary Shopping Experience Inspired This Entrepreneur to Launch Her Own Brand. Now It's Done Over $5 Million In Sales. On this women-focused episode of "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch," contestants compete to earn life-changing money from elite investors.

By Dan Bova Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Investors might be cautious if your business is in a category they have been burnt on before.
  • They love to hear that you are solving a problem that everyone else is ignoring.
  • Be bold and unapologetic about your grand vision — get investors excited about your business!

Across the globe, a new wave of leadership is emerging — 49% percent of startups are founded by bold and resilient women driven to make a significant impact on the world. On this episode of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, our board of investors hears pitches from women founders representing three innovative companies in industries ranging from apparel to health to tech.

"I started my VC career by investing in women entrepreneurs," notes investor Pocket Sun, founder of SoGal Ventures. "I am so excited to see who is going to share their brilliance with us."

Like all episodes, contestants have just 60 seconds to pitch their business. See what happens as they take their shot at earning life-changing money on an all-new Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch!

Related: Epic Elevator Pitch Disaster Takes a Shocking Twist You Have to See!

Season 12, Episode 5 Board of Investors

Season 12, Episode 5 Entrepreneurs

  • Vicky and Charisse Pasche, co-founders of Dapper Boi, an all-gender, body-inclusive, online apparel line with a mission to inspire people to find confidence in being their authentic selves
  • Carli Abram, founder of Pollynation Apothecary, eczema-friendly, holistic, plant-based hair, scalp and skin therapy
  • Harmony Oswald, founder of Lucy, a pre-lawyer legal platform empowering small-to-mid-size business owners to earn, protect and attract more money into their companies

Related: Did This Entrepreneur Find the Holy Grail for Burning Fat? Find Out What the Elevator Pitch Judges Think.

How to Watch

Season 12 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is presented by Amazon Business. New episodes stream on Wednesdays on Entrepreneur.com and EntrepreneurTV. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.
Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff

VP of Special Projects

Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim, and Spy magazine. His latest books for kids include This Day in History, Car and Driver's Trivia ZoneRoad & Track Crew's Big & Fast Cars, The Big Little Book of Awesome Stuff, and Wendell the Werewolf

Read his humor column This Should Be Fun if you want to feel better about yourself.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

More from Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

A Scary Shopping Experience Inspired This Entrepreneur to Launch Her Own Brand. Now It's Done Over $5 Million In Sales.

Epic Elevator Pitch Disaster Takes a Shocking Twist You Have to See!

You've Got Dueling $100K Offers From Investors. How Do You Know Who to Choose?

Did This Entrepreneur Find the Holy Grail for Burning Fat? Find Out What the 'Elevator Pitch' Judges Think.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.

Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Health & Wellness

I'm a CEO, Founder and Father of 2 — Here Are 3 Practices That Help Me Maintain My Sanity.

This is a combination of active practices that I've put together over a decade of my intense entrepreneurial journey.

By Martins Lasmanis
Business News

Remote Work Enthusiast Kevin O'Leary Does TV Appearance Wearing Suit Jacket, Tie and Pajama Bottoms

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary looks all business—until you see the wide view.

By Erin Davis
Business News

Are Apple Smart Glasses in the Works? Apple Is Eyeing Meta's Ran-Ban Success Story, According to a New Report.

Meta has sold more than 700,000 pairs of smart glasses, with demand even ahead of supply at one point.

By Sherin Shibu
Money & Finance

The 'Richest' U.S. City Probably Isn't Where You Think It Is

It's not located in New York or California.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Hybrid Workers Were Put to the Test Against Fully In-Office Employees — Here's Who Came Out On Top

Productivity barely changed whether employees were in the office or not. However, hybrid workers reported better job satisfaction than in-office workers.

By Sherin Shibu