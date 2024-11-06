Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Epic Elevator Pitch Disaster Takes a Shocking Twist You Have to See! On this episode of "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch," find out if a contestant's last-second boardroom heroics score a life-changing investment.

By Dan Bova Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • This week's board of investors includes Marc Randolph, co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, Kim Perell, CEO of 100.co and Gary Swart, partner at Polaris Partners.
  • Entrepreneurs need the strength to push through obstacles in their business — and in the elevator.
  • One word is always music to an investor's ears: profitability.

We're halfway through this season of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, with more than $400,000 invested so far. Will our remaining contestants finish at the top, or will our titan investors send them back down to the bottom floor?

No matter how prepared an entrepreneur may be, there's no telling what will happen when the elevator doors close and the countdown clock begins. Time and time again, we see people lock up and stumble as their precious 60 seconds tick away. But never have we seen a contestant pull themself out of a gut-wrenching spiral and recover like a rockstar like we do in the episode. "That was one of the best fumble and recoveries I've ever seen," exclaims investor Marc Randolph.

See if their impressive recovery results in funding on this new episode of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch!

Season 12, Episode 4 Board of Investors

Season 12, Episode 4 Entrepreneurs

  • Jake "JT" Tannenbaum from Craftmix, a powdered health-conscious cocktail mix
  • Natalie Dowling from Popped, health and recovery products for new moms
  • Jake Aronskind and Matthew Schkolnick from Pepper, an app that empowers home cooks to find and share recipes

How to Watch

Season 12 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is presented by Amazon Business. New episodes stream on Wednesdays on Entrepreneur.com and EntrepreneurTV. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.
Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff

VP of Special Projects

Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim, and Spy magazine. His latest books for kids include This Day in History, Car and Driver's Trivia ZoneRoad & Track Crew's Big & Fast Cars, The Big Little Book of Awesome Stuff, and Wendell the Werewolf

Read his humor column This Should Be Fun if you want to feel better about yourself.

Epic Elevator Pitch Disaster Takes a Shocking Twist You Have to See!

