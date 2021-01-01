Signing out of account, Standby...
Marc Randolph
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Co-founder and first CEO of Netflix
Marc Randolph is a veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur, advisor and investor. As co-founder and founding CEO of Netflix, he laid much of the groundwork for the streaming service. He's the author of That Will Never Work and a podcast of the same name.
Follow Marc Randolph on Social
Latest
Netflix Co-Founder: 'Here's How to Become a Disruptor'
Marc Randolph explains why you need to focus on the market that nobody is paying attention to.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Lewis Schenk
Director of Boost Media Agency
-
Spencer Price
Co-Founder and CEO of Halla
-
Farhana Rahman
Digital Marketer for Tech Startups
-
Andrea Albright
CEO of Beverly Hills Publishing
-
Morissa Schwartz
Owner of Dr. Rissy's Writing & Marketing
-
-
Aidan Sowa
CEO of Sowa Marketing Agency
-
StackCommerce
Account Manager