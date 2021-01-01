Marc Randolph

Marc Randolph

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Co-founder and first CEO of Netflix

Marc Randolph is a veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur, advisor and investor. As co-founder and founding CEO of Netflix, he laid much of the groundwork for the streaming service. He's the author of That Will Never Work and a podcast of the same name.

https://marcrandolph.com/

Follow Marc Randolph on Social

LinkedIn Instagram Youtube Book RSS

Latest

Success

Netflix Co-Founder: 'Here's How to Become a Disruptor'

Marc Randolph explains why you need to focus on the market that nobody is paying attention to.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like