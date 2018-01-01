Kim Perell

Kim Perell

Guest Writer
CEO, Amobee

Kim Perell is an entrepreneur, executive and angel investor, with more than a decade of experience in the digital marketing and technology sector. She has overseen multiple high-profile acquisitions and received numerous awards, including Business Insider’s "2015 Most Powerful Women in Mobile Advertising" and E&Y’s 2013 Entrepreneur of the Year. Perell currently oversees 500 employees across 21 offices worldwide as CEO of Amobee, which provides marketing technology solutions for leading brands. In 2016, Amobee was named one of Fortune’s "Top 10 Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing" and listed as one of Fortune’s 100 Best Medium-Sized Workplaces.

More From Kim Perell

3 Relationships That Will Build the Tribe Every Entrepreneur Deserves
Mentors

3 Relationships That Will Build the Tribe Every Entrepreneur Deserves

Life is a team sport, and we cannot succeed alone.
5 min read
How Resilience Led Me to Success
Resilience

How Resilience Led Me to Success

This entrepreneur weathered a major business setback and came out stronger for it. Here's how she passed the resiliency test.
7 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Should Aim to Fail -- That's Right. They Should Actively Seek It.
Failure

Why Entrepreneurs Should Aim to Fail -- That's Right. They Should Actively Seek It.

When you come out of a tough situation and realize you weren't crushed by it, you'll be stronger.
7 min read
How Women Entrepreneurs Can Use Execution for Startup Success

How Women Entrepreneurs Can Use Execution for Startup Success

Women still receive only 7 percent of U.S. venture capital funding, but there's one tool at their disposal they must master to be successful.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.