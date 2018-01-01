Guest Writer

CEO, Amobee

Kim Perell is an entrepreneur, executive and angel investor, with more than a decade of experience in the digital marketing and technology sector. She has overseen multiple high-profile acquisitions and received numerous awards, including Business Insider’s "2015 Most Powerful Women in Mobile Advertising" and E&Y’s 2013 Entrepreneur of the Year. Perell currently oversees 500 employees across 21 offices worldwide as CEO of Amobee, which provides marketing technology solutions for leading brands. In 2016, Amobee was named one of Fortune’s "Top 10 Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing" and listed as one of Fortune’s 100 Best Medium-Sized Workplaces.