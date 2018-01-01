Kim Perell is an entrepreneur, executive and angel investor, with more than a decade of experience in the digital marketing and technology sector. She has overseen multiple high-profile acquisitions and received numerous awards, including Business Insider’s "2015 Most Powerful Women in Mobile Advertising" and E&Y’s 2013 Entrepreneur of the Year. Perell currently oversees 500 employees across 21 offices worldwide as CEO of Amobee, which provides marketing technology solutions for leading brands. In 2016, Amobee was named one of Fortune’s "Top 10 Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing" and listed as one of Fortune’s 100 Best Medium-Sized Workplaces.
Mentors
3 Relationships That Will Build the Tribe Every Entrepreneur Deserves
Life is a team sport, and we cannot succeed alone.
Resilience
How Resilience Led Me to Success
This entrepreneur weathered a major business setback and came out stronger for it. Here's how she passed the resiliency test.
Failure
Why Entrepreneurs Should Aim to Fail -- That's Right. They Should Actively Seek It.
When you come out of a tough situation and realize you weren't crushed by it, you'll be stronger.
How Women Entrepreneurs Can Use Execution for Startup Success
Women still receive only 7 percent of U.S. venture capital funding, but there's one tool at their disposal they must master to be successful.