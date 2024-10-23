Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Did This Entrepreneur Find the Holy Grail for Burning Fat? Find Out What the 'Elevator Pitch' Judges Think.

Key Takeaways

  • Don't be afraid to discuss a major pivot in your business — investors like to see that you're adaptable and can think on your feet.
  • Be sure you have the data and traction to support your company's valuation during negotiations.
  • Investors aren't experts in everything — keep jargon out of your pitch.

Welcome to Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, the heart-racing show in which contestants looking to uplift their lives must convince our board of elite investors that their dreams are worth making a reality — in only 60 seconds.

In this episode, app makers, gaming founders and health entrepreneurs all step inside our elevator and pitch their companies as a countdown clock ticks away their precious time. Watch to see who wows the board members and gets their shot at winning a life-changing investment — and who gets sent back down with nothing but a valuable lesson on the importance of preparation.

See who has what it takes to go all the way up on Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch!

Season 12, Episode 2 Board of Investors

Season 12, Episode 2 Entrepreneurs

  • Jasmine Mooney, founder of Holy! Water, a PhD-led company that creates products that focus on leveraging functional mushrooms, adaptogens, nootropics and ketones to promote longevity and a higher quality of life.
  • Juliana and Michael Fetherman, co-founders of Making Authentic Friendships LLC, a web-based application that helps individuals with special needs find friends.
  • Steven Jiang and Aspen Buckingham, co-founders of Overture Games, an in-person teaching platform that uses video games to get students excited to learn and play music.

How to Watch

Season 12 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is presented by Amazon Business. New episodes stream on Wednesdays on Entrepreneur.com and EntrepreneurTV. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.

