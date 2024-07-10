Get All Access for $5/mo

Watch the Pitch That Landed $10K in 60 Seconds On this family-focused episode of 'Elevator Pitch,' see which entrepreneur scores an unexpected payday.

By Dan Bova

Key Takeaways

  • Make sure that your pitch doesn't leave investors guessing what your product actually does.
  • Take constructive criticism — sometimes getting a no can lead to the lightbulb moment that transforms your company.
  • You need to sell investors on your idea and also the number of people who would buy it.

This episode of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch may be about child-centric products, but no one is kidding around when it comes to cash. Contestants came ready with serious pitches — and serious funding requests. Will anyone score the hundreds of thousands they're seeking to grow their business?

There are many factors at play that can sway an investor's decision, including this critical pitch component highlighted by Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph: "A product can't just be useful — it has to be something that a lot of people want."

Quick show rules refresher: Every episode challenges contestants to step inside our elevator and pitch their company in just 60 seconds. A board of investors is watching on a monitor, and if they like what they hear, the elevator doors open and the entrepreneur has the chance to win a life-changing investment. But if the investors don't like what they hear, the elevator heads to the ground floor, and their shot at glory is finished.

Watch to find out who wins big and who is sent back to the sandbox on this family-focused episode of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch!

Season 11, Episode 2 Board of Investors

Season 11, Episode 2 Entrepreneurs

  • Nicky Rishi of Miss Poppins, a marketplace that connects parents with expert coaches and a supportive community.
  • Chris Danis of Wet Wipe Wizard, a system that allows for the simple and reliable delivery of Wet Wipes at the push of a button.
  • Tausha LaFlore of Pincer Pal, where fun and learning come together during mealtime.

How to watch

Season 11 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is presented by Amazon Business. New episodes stream on Wednesdays on Entrepreneur.com and EntrepreneurTV. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.
